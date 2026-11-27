A helicopter takes part in a rescue operation of a hiker in the San Gabriel Mountains on Tuesday. Two of three teens on a hike fell, and one was killed.

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A 14-year-old hiker died this week after falling on Pine Mountain in the San Gabriel Mountains near Wrightwood, authorities said.

It was the second death of a hiker in the mountain range in less than a week. Just days earlier, a 44-year-old father slipped on ice as he was trying to stop his son from falling.

In the most recent incident, Nathan Sakaue of Phelan was on a hike with two friends, ages 16 and 17, on Tuesday morning in icy conditions when the youngest and oldest teens both slipped and fell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Wednesday.

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The third friend didn’t fall, and he called 911 and told dispatchers what he saw happen. He could see Sakaue, and he wasn’t moving, the teen told authorities. The teen said the other friend was injured but was conscious and coheren, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The terrain was so treacherous that sheriff’s deputies couldn’t reach the injured boys on foot. The sheriff sent a helicopter to the scene, and the pilot and medic found the hiker who’d reported the fall and, soon after, the two fallen hikers.

The helicopter team lowered a medic down to Sakaue, who confirmed that the boy was dead, the Sheriff’s Department said. The team used a cable hoist to lift the injured hiker off the mountain and take him to a hospital, as well as to get the uninjured teen off the slopes and reunited with his family.

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Officials recovered Sakaue’s body and carried it off the mountain by air around 5 p.m., sheriff’s officials said. Authorities took his body to the county coroner’s division, which will complete a death investigation.

Pine Mountain is a 9,648-foot peak on the north side of the San Gabriel Mountain range.

A fundraising campaign to pay for Sakaue’s funeral expenses has already raised more than $45,000. Opened by a person purporting to be a family friend, the fundraiser says that Sakaue was a Serrano High School student, played trumpet in the school’s marching band and loved basketball.

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and classmates,” Chris Lindish wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Neither Lindish nor Sakaue’s parents could be reached.

Sakaue’s death came just three days after Guillermo Batres fell and died while on a trip with his wife and 14-year-old son to Mt. Baden-Powell, a 9,400-foot peak in the Angeles National Forest that is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles and about eight miles from Pine Mountain.

At one point on their hike Sunday, Batres’ son, Sebastían, slipped on ice but steadied himself by grabbing a tree, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The teen’s father tried to get over to help him but slipped on some ice and fell about 500 feet into a gulch.

A fundraiser to help Batres’ family with funeral expenses also has raised a significant sum, approaching $40,000 donated as of Thursday evening.