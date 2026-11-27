Joice Riviera and Ron Teson pump water from their driveway on Bayview Drive in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach on Wednesday.

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Streets flooded across San Francisco.

A chunk of a Northern California pier was felled by 20- to 30-foot waves.

Homes were inundated with water in an Orange County neighborhood.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train car windows were splashed by waves, with service suspended on Thanksgiving and Black Friday between Orange and San Diego counties because of a “washout” of its tracks.

Havoc from extreme weather has played out across California over the last few weeks and is tied to several factors, including exceptional king tides and storms fueled by El Niño. But weather experts say there is another root cause: record-high ocean temperatures.

Seawater temperatures started setting calendar-day records again this summer and have remained very high as winter approaches, leaving experts stunned as records continue to fall daily.

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The seawater is so warm that surfers have been riding the waves without wet suits — in November.

“Is the ocean still ridiculously warm? ... The answer is still a heck yes,” UC Agricultural and Natural Resources climate scientist Daniel Swain said. “I would still call this record-shattering warm.”

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The numbers are extraordinary up and down the California coast. Of the eight stations monitored by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography that took measurements this week, every one posted record-breaking temperatures.

For instance, on Friday in La Jolla, a neighborhood of San Diego, the sea surface temperature was 73.2 degrees, 12 degrees higher than normal for Nov. 27.

In Newport Beach on Friday, the ocean temperature was 71.6 degrees, compared with the average for Nov. 27 of 60.5 degrees. Zuma Beach in Malibu registered Wednesday at 70.3 degrees; the average for the calendar day is 60.2 degrees. Even farther north, the temperatures are startling. On Sunday, the sea surface was 64.6 degrees at the Farallon Islands in San Francisco, where the average for that day is 55.2.

Seawater covers a patio on Bayview Drive in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Eugene Garcia / Associated Press)

Scientists had expected ocean temperatures to be very warm, but the reality has been sobering.

Hot ocean temperatures are a significant reason for the unusually high sea levels, because hotter water takes up more volume — a process scientists call thermal expansion.

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“The water molecules are literally taking up more volume and therefore more space,” Swain said.

Elevated seawater temperatures alone have made the ocean more than a foot higher than normal, worsening flood risks.

The water is warmer for a variety of reasons. Permanent human-caused global warming has elevated sea levels, Swain said, which will not go away and will get worse over our lifetimes. There’s also El Niño-influenced ocean warming, causing half a foot to nearly 2 feet of temporary sea-level elevation. The El Niño climate pattern, which involves a warming of ocean temperatures west of Peru, dispatches warm waters up the coast of the Americas through Kelvin waves, which have reached California’s shores, and their effects are expected to last for months.

This week brought exceptionally high king tides — which will return again around Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day — that are caused by the position of the moon and sun. “Then, if we do have a strong storm, we can on top of that get another half a foot to a foot and a half of storm surge,” Swain said. That would be a result of low barometric pressure, which allows water to expand in a low-pressure environment and, fueled by winds, pushes water toward shore.

Heat waves in ocean waters are very different from the kind of atmospheric heat waves we’re more familiar with. The ocean variety takes a long time to develop and a long time to fade.

“You can end an atmospheric heat wave, where the air is hot, essentially overnight,” Swain said. Ocean heat waves are “a lot stickier because you generally don’t have the same rapid changeover dynamics in the ocean.”

The fluid motion of the ocean is a lot slower than in the atmosphere. “You can get 100-mile-an-hour winds,” Swain said. “You generally don’t get 100-mile-an-hour ocean currents, for example.”

And the heat capacity of water is different from that of air. “Just think about how long it takes if you have a roaring flame on a pot of boiling water,” Swain said. “It takes a lot more energy to change the temperature of water than it does to [change] the temperature of air.”

So atmospheric heat waves that spike the temperature 20 to 40 degrees above average are familiar; extreme heat waves in ocean waters are not. That’s “why it is so extraordinary that we do actually now have a double-digit Fahrenheit marine heat wave along almost the entire California coast,” Swain said. “Just genuinely astonishing.”

In Pacifica, in San Mateo County, Michigan visitor Mike Stephenson tries to outrun a wave on Wednesday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

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Swain noted a phenomenon with sea-surface temperatures off California that’s a historic first for the state.

The climate scientist recently observed that “there is a region, all the way from about Ensenada, Mexico, northward to about [the] Sonoma County coast ... that is contiguously more than 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average. We have never seen that before at any point in recorded history in California.”

Fallout for the ocean’s inhabitants

Hot ocean temperatures are placing extreme stress on California’s kelp, said Jennifer Smith, marine ecologist and professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Kelp is very important to marine ecosystems, forming a canopy that serves as a habitat for marine life. Marine heat waves have caused Northern California’s bull kelp habitats to decline by 90% since 2014, negatively affecting other species, including endangered white abalone, according to Nate Jaros, the Aquarium of the Pacific’s vice president of animal care for fish and invertebrates.

Kelp can be threatened by heat, either directly, causing it to essentially melt, or indirectly, by causing an abundance of a harmful bacteria, Vibrio, that targets sea stars.

“In the last El Niño event, we had a sea star wasting disease that happened as an indirect effect of the El Niño and warming. The sea stars eat the sea urchins, so when the sea stars died, the urchins rapidly exploded in abundance and subsequently ate all of the kelp,” Smith said, leaving behind urchin barrens, or a seafloor carpeted with urchins where kelp forests once stood.

Climate & Environment Researchers figure out what’s caused devastating sea star epidemic A new study identifies the cause of sea star wasting disease, offering hope the animals can come back and perhaps even help West Coast kelp forests recover.

In marine heat waves, wildlife that relies on kelp is pushed “past their thermal capacities,” she said.

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Historically, “some of the largest continuous patches of kelp in the state of California” have thrived off La Jolla and Point Loma, Smith said, a phenomenon seen by satellites. But after the last big El Niño, in 2015-16, “we pretty much lost all of our canopy-forming species.”

There has been some limited recovery in the last year. But recent hot ocean temperatures have caused that recovery to dissipate.

“And so, if you’ve been out in the water in La Jolla, you’ve probably noted that there really is no giant kelp left. Most of it’s ended up on our beaches, drifting,” Smith said. “There are still a few patches of kelp remaining in Point Loma, which is amazing, and this is something that we’re desperately trying to study,” such as whether the surviving kelp have some ability to withstand higher temperatures.

Learning from the past

Every El Niño is different, but scientists note the alignment of several factors that when combined portend a more disastrous scenario.

Some of California’s worst El Niño disasters have happened when high tides, warm ocean waters and intense storms occur together.

During the El Niño of 1982-83, storms in December brought big waves but occurred at the lowest tides of the month, said Reinhard Flick, a researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. But at the end of January, a huge storm coincided with the highest tides of the year.

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This confluence caused the worst flooding in Southern California in decades, resulting in millions of dollars in damage, severely damaging piers in Santa Monica, Seal Beach and San Diego, and flooding homes in places including Malibu, Venice, Playa del Rey and Redondo Beach. Scripps Pier in La Jolla was so damaged that it had to be replaced and is now made of concrete.

“The coincidence of storms and big waves,” Flick said, “if they occur during these periods of peak high tides, that’s when the damage and the flooding and the beach erosion is the worst.”