At least eight vehicles were set on fire in South Los Angeles on Friday mornin. An arson investigation is underway.

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Multiple car fires were reported across South L.A. early Friday morning, including a number of school buses, prompting authorities to launch an arson investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it responded to three incidents of burning automobiles beginning at 2:30 a.m. with units investigating a vehicle fire at 23rd Street and Hooper Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department was also on the scene for that incident for about half an hour to deal with the fire and reported no injuries.

Later on in the morning at 4:40 a.m., the LAPD got a call from fire officials about “multiple vehicles” being ablaze on 48th Street and San Pedro Street, with the fire department conducting an arson investigation. No injuries were reported and no suspect description was given.

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At 6:30 a.m., police and fire units responded to reports of “several” school buses burning at 14th Street and San Pedro Street. The LAFD later confirmed that an engine crew at the scene “reported five buses affected.” No one was harmed onsite and officials gave no suspect description.

According to ABC7, a total of eight vehicles were burned during these incidents — which included several pick-up trucks and an RV.

The LAFD also responded to a vehicle fire at Grand Avenue and 48th Street at 8:30 a.m. and reported no injuries.

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It’s unclear if the incidents are related to each other. LAFD arson investigators are digging into the cases.