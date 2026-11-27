Students arrive for the first day of school at Gledhill Street Elementary School in August.

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Los Angeles school officials have blocked most student access to the artificial intelligence function embedded in Google’s widely used search tool — a milestone in enforcing the district’s AI moratorium and a direct rebuff of a new Google policy, but one that may prove temporary.

The AI block comes after Google announced that it would not provide a way for schools to block the AI overview that appears with its searches. At this point, company officials said, AI has become integral to the search function. If schools want the search function, they therefore have to accept that AI will come with it.

The policy prompted a national outcry among many educators and some politicians who said Google is forcing AI on children at a time when educators wants to place limits on the technology over safety and learning concerns.

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In Los Angeles Unified, student access was blocked by a filter provided to the district by a company other than Google. District officials have neither released the name of that company nor provided details about how the action was accomplished. It applies to the AI overview that is displayed when a user enters a Google search prompt.

There also is a separate search option — called AI mode — that allows a deeper dive into AI. This feature already had been disabled on school-district computers provided to students.

“Google’s AI overview was temporarily suspended,” according to a statement provided by L.A. Unified. “Though we have an open dialogue with Google, they did not play a role in these recent improvements... Temporarily suspending Google’s AI Overviews is part of the District’s ongoing efforts to manage students’ access to emerging technologies and ensure their online experiences are age-appropriate and safe.”

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L.A. Unified provided limited detail about its AI block in response to repeated queries, and there was no public announcement. At the staff level, at least, the nation’s second-largest school system appears to have no interest in going to war with Google or even calling attention to what some parents view as a significant accomplishment.

“LAUSD successfully exercised their power as a public school district over this corporation’s attempt to control its AI policy,” said district parent Bridie Lee, a leader within the group Schools Beyond Screens. She added that members of that group “fought back against Google issuing this ultimatum and the supposed inability to disable AI overview and we won!”

She added: “It’s a triumph over Google’s bullying.”

A pushback against tech ‘ultimatums’

The accessibility of AI on district computers has been a persisting issue after senior administrators imposed a moratorium on its use by students for the current school year. Under that moratorium, students learn about AI but were not to use it in class or on district assignments.

Similarly, New York City schools have put in place a one-year moratorium on student AI through eighth grade. Chancellor Kamar Samuels called Google’s looming search policy, set to take effect early next year, “an ultimatum” and said the city “will look at other options.”

Google did not respond directly to questions about the block or its interactions with L.A. Unified, but defended its intentions.

“We hear parents and teachers’ concerns about students using AI to shortcut learning, and we share the same goal: help students learn,” the company said in a statement.

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The company has cast AI as a positive for schools if pursued in partnership with the corporation, using carefully crafted tools.

“We believe AI products should support ‘productive struggle’ — enabling students to be actively challenged without getting so overwhelmed that they give up,” Chris Phillips, Google’s vice president and general manager for education, wrote in a Nov. 3 post.

He spoke of the company’s Guided Learning platform “as an interactive study tool that coaches students through the process of problem solving through open-ended questions and step-by-step breakdowns. Our research shows that Guided Learning leads to measurable learning gains for students, and we’re now bringing Guided Learning to more products.”

As an example Phillips cited a student pasting a complex physics problem into Google.

“They’ll see prompts to help them think critically and work through the concepts, without going directly to the answer,” Phillips wrote. “We’re starting with a pilot in select U.S. schools later this month to gather and incorporate educator feedback before expanding to other school districts in the coming months.”

Concerns over ‘cognitive offloading’

Not yet impressed is Associate Professor Stephen J. Aguilar of the USC Rossier School of Education, who said Google’s new move “is reckless.”

“Searching for something became ‘googling it,’ because Google offered a valuable service,” Aguilar said. “They did so not out of the goodness of their hearts — they knew that the ubiquity of their search engine would allow them to capture ad revenue since they control how people most find information,” he said.

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“There is no evidence that AI-enabled search is better, and in many instances, there is evidence that it can undermine the necessary friction needed to teach digital literacy and critical thinking,” Aguilar said.

A student’s “productive struggle,” or learning, is at the heart of criticisms.

“There’s too much evidence by now of cognitive offloading and eroded performance, as opposed to building of students’ skills,” said Heather Schwartz, RAND’s director of education, employment and infrastructure, in a presentation to L.A. Unified board members. “High-quality research is showing that there’s harm when AI replaces a student’s first attempt at the work.”

School board member Kelly Gonez, like other critics, focused on the timing of Google’s recent announcement that AI would be inseparable from Google’s search function.

“My personal read on this was [of] a very cynical effort to really hold school districts hostage, and the timing is not coincidental, right?” Gonez said at the November meeting of board Ad Hoc AI committee. “The nation’s two largest school districts take a strong strong stand to protect our students from AI, and then one of the largest tech companies says, ‘Well, no, you have to.’”

Google’s aim in the education space is to build brand loyalty, said Assistant Professor Fanna Gamal at UCLA School of Law. But “acclimating students to Google is increasingly synonymous with acclimating students to AI.”

“School districts like Los Angeles have made it clear that they do not wish to accustom students to AI when its educational value is still in question and when the technology is unpopular with many parents and educators,” said Gamal, whose areas of specialty include education and technology.

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A low-key revelation

The disclosure about the block came after Lee and fellow parent Anya Meksin were guest presenters at the AI committee meeting of Nov. 13. At that meeting, the parents brought forward evidence that some students still were able to use some applications that were supposed to be blocked. This was in addition to the ongoing inability to block Google’s AI overview, parents said.

District staff did not contest that their blocking efforts were a work in progress.

But within a day or two after the meeting, the block was achieved — progress that was unearthed by the Schools Beyond Screens group and later verified by L.A. Unified.

The district still has no direct control over students’ use of AI on their own devices.

School board member Nick Melvoin, who has generally advocated for more district openness in its operations and in providing records, said he could understand why district staff might be inclined to be cagey or obtuse in disclosing what they accomplished.

“The more that we share what’s possible” in terms of a block, “maybe Google will find a workaround,” Melvoin said in an interview. “Will they create a version that can’t be blocked?”

He added: “We don’t know if this is a fix for a day, a week or indefinitely.”

Board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin said she also is monitoring the evolving situation closely.

“The speed at which technology moves and the speed at which school districts move are incongruous — but not irreconcilable,” Franklin said. “While big tech companies might put out demands to meet quarterly returns for their shareholders, I have the responsibility to have an informed dialogue with my stakeholders. I have heard and will continue to hear diverse and nuanced perspectives.”