Waves crash onto the shoreline and homes in San Clemente. Powerful surf is combining with peak king tides to send seawater surging into low-lying neighborhoods and beachfronts up and down the coast.

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As Southern California’s high tides and warm temperatures start to subside this weekend, the National Weather Service is warning of several approaching storm systems that are expected to produce widespread rain, strong, gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms.

During a news briefing Friday, Dave Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the first and smallest of the two storms likely will arrive Sunday night.

“At this point, it looks like just a beneficial light rain with most areas likely receiving less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall,” he said.

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The second and strongest storm system, he said, will move into the region beginning Monday night and linger through much of Wednesday, producing widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and southerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Warm ocean waters, he said, also could help boost the second storm system’s chance of producing strong thunderstorms and intense bursts of rain.

Gomberg said much of the storm’s impact will occur Tuesday when a half-inch to 1 inch of rain per hour is expected to fall over the region.

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He said the heavy rainfall could lead to overflowing creeks and riverbeds, eroding roads and rock slides and mudslides in burn areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

The coastal communities are expected to receive up to 3 inches of rain, with up to 4 inches or more along the coastal slopes and foothills. Gomberg said while the timing of lower tides is working in the coastal communities’ favor, elevated surf still could create minor to moderate risk of coastal flooding, especially around high tide.

Snow also is expected to fall in the mountains at or above 7,500 feet in elevation.

Forecasters said strong winds may create hazardous sea conditions and trigger small craft advisories along the coastal waters until Tuesday night. And the midweek storms may not be the end of the wet weather.

“Once we get past Wednesday, we do have the possibility of additional storms as we move into Friday and into next weekend,” Gomberg said.

Farther south in Orange and San Diego counties, as well as east in the Inland Empire, forecasters also were warning residents to be prepared for heavy rainfall that’s expected to hit Tuesday and into Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Munyan said it was too early to tell the extent of that storm’s impact, but more would be known upon its arrival. He said about 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall in the region.

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The post-Thanksgiving storms will be an additional headache for coastal communities that have been experiencing record-breaking high tides, flood warnings and advisories.

In Northern California, 8-foot high tides made headlines this week when powerful waves caused portions of Pacifica ’s pier to crumble into the ocean. In Laguna Beach, waves smashed a lifeguard tower into pieces. A video of it was shared on social media.

At least three so-called king tides have been forecast for this winter. These higher-than-normal tides occur when the gravitational pull of the sun and moon are strongest. The next king tides — Dec. 23 to 25 and Jan. 21 to 22 — are expected to bring some of the highest tides in recorded history to California.

Munyan said the king tides that have been affecting coastal cities across the state will continue to fall throughout the weekend.

“Tides will definitely be receding, which is again a good story that we’re kind of offsetting a big rainstorm potential like this from the king tides that we just had,” he said. “We’re going to be a good four or five days separated from some of the high tides we’ve just seen and hopefully some of those communities can get reset between now and then, and flip from coastal flood preparedness to potential rainfall and flash flood preparedness.”