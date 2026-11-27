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In a photo-finish finale, Jose Ugarte declared victory in the L.A. City Council’s 9th District race Friday, taking a 66-vote lead over rival Estuardo Mazariegos in the last vote tally released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office.

The two candidates have been locked in a tight race since election night. Ugarte took the lead early on, but Mazariegos steadily narrowed the gap as mail-in votes were counted — ultimately ending in what appears to be the closest City Council contest in modern Los Angeles history.

Ugarte, a former aide to outgoing Councilmember Curren Price, issued a statement Friday thanking his supporters and saying his priorities would focus on addressing homelessness, keeping streets clean, ensuring public safety and making communities more affordable.

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“This was a historic, hard-fought election,” he said. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that a little boy from Oaxaca would one day have the opportunity to serve on the City Council of the second-largest city in America. It’s an honor and a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Mazariegos, a community organizer, didn’t immediately have a comment.

The narrow margin raises the prospect of a recount. Any voter can request a recount as long as they agree to cover the costs, according to Michael Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Registrar’s Office. He said the deadline for requesting a recount is Wednesday.

Los Angeles has had several close council races in recent history.

In 2001, Dennis P. Zine eked out a win by 88 votes against Judith Hirschberg for the 3rd District. In 2002, Wendy Greuel won a runoff election for 2nd District and defeated Tony Cardenas by 225 votes. And in 1993, Richard Alarcon won by 254 votes in the race for the 7th District.

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The 9th District encompasses part of South L.A. neighborhoods, the Convention Center and USC — and for decades the seat has been occupied by a Black councilmember, including its current representative Curren Price.

Price has been charged with embezzlement, perjury and having conflicts of interest in votes on City Council matters. He has denied intentionally committing any crimes and says he was prosecuted for what he said were essentially paperwork errors.

The district is now about 80% Latino, and the runoff election between two Latino immigrants reflects that shift. The district is saddled with the highest poverty rate in the city, and residents have expressed concern about illegal dumping, public safety, a dearth of grocery stores and a sense of being neglected by City Hall.

Ugarte was a longtime aide to Price, and his endorsements included trade unions, the pro-business Central City Assn. and groups supporting housing construction.

Ugarte was born in Oaxaca Mexico and is Mazateco, an Indigenous group native to the Mexican state. He will become the first Oaxacan to serve on the City Council. Ugarte, a formerly undocumented youth, said he wants his candidacy to prove to anti-immigrant critics that “immigrants are here to build things to make the country better.”

Just as Price was known as the most “pro-Latino Black councilman,” Ugarte said, he wants to be known as “the most pro-Black Latino council member that the city really has.”

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Last year, Ugarte agreed to pay a $17,500 fine to the city’s Ethics Commission, later increased to $25,000, for repeatedly failing to disclose outside income he made from his lobbying and consulting firm while also working as a council staffer. He said the issue stemmed from “an unintentional clerical reporting error on my part.”

Like Ugarte, Mazariegos is an immigrant, moving to the U.S. as a child after being born in Guatemala. He worked as a community organizer and ran on a progressive platform, including expanding subsidized housing and enhancing tenant protections.

In his 20s, Mazariegos pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge, an experience he said helps him relate to community members who have had run-ins with the law.

His endorsements including the Los Angeles chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, the Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters and United Teachers Los Angeles.

The 9th District seat is one of two council races determined in the Nov. 3 election. Barri Worth Girvan, a former field deputy to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, prevailed over businessman Tim Gaspar in the west San Fernando Valley’s 3rd District seat now held by Bob Blumenfield.

Times staff writer David Zahniser contributed reporting.