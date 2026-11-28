A seagull flies over visitors walking on the Hermosa Beach Pier on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Hermosa Beach.

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A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Southern California on Saturday morning.

The temblor, centered about three miles west of the Hermosa Beach Pier, was felt over a wide swath of the region, though there were no immediate reports of major damage. A plume of smoke was seen rising from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo.

“It is one of the larger ones we’ve had in the Los Angeles area in quite a while,” said seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate. The last magnitude 5-or-greater quake in the L.A. County-Orange County metropolitan area was the magnitude 5.1 quake in Brea in 2014. A bit farther out, a magnitude 5.1 quake southeast of Ojai hit in 2023.

It’s highly improbable that there was major damage from the earthquake, Jones said. The intensity of shaking closest to the epicenter “is the level that scares people a lot,” but wasn’t high enough to cause major damage, Jones said.

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Saturday’s earthquake hit at 9:30 a.m. and was followed by smaller aftershocks.

“Moderate” shaking was felt closest to the epicenter, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In El Segundo, items fell off a bookcase, including a ceramic cup and a photo frame.

