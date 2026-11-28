A 15-year-old robbery suspect was uninjured after LAPD officers opened fire following an electric scooter pursuit near South Alameda Street in South Los Angeles.

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Los Angeles police shot at a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday after the youth brandished a handgun at officers following a brief pursuit, authorities said.

The youth was not struck, police said, but an officer suffered minor injuries, possibly from a ricocheting bullet. Police detailed the incident in a statement and a series of tweets.

The incident began around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when Newton Division patrol officers responded to a robbery call near the 4100 block of Compton Avenue. The suspects were described as two males wearing gray hoodies who were armed and last seen leaving the area on an electric scooter, police said.

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Officers spotted the teenagers about 10 blocks north near East 41st Street and Ascot Avenue. They arrested one of them, a 16-year-old, while the other fled on the scooter.

A police helicopter crew spotted the teen riding east on East 45th Street and directed officers to his location.

When officers caught up to him, the teen refused their commands to stop, authorities said. As the boy approached a police squad at South Alameda Street, officials said, he reached for a handgun in his waistband. Police said that officers opened fire when the teen “produced” a gun, but did not specify whether he aimed it at officers or was trying to dispose of it.

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A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police have not identified the officer or officers who fired their weapons. The wounded officer, also not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

The Times could not immediately verify the department’s account of the incident.

As with all shootings, the case will be reviewed by force investigators and come before the department’s civilian oversight body for review.

There have been 20 police shootings in the city this year — down nearly 50% at this point in 2025. Seven of this year’s shootings have been fatal.

The shooting happened the same day that the department released its annual use-of-force report, showing that in 2025 LAPD officers fired their weapons more than other big-city law enforcement agencies.

The reports said LAPD officers used their firearms 47 times last year, killing 17 people, compared with 29 police shootings in 2024, 12 of which were fatal.

The New York Police Department, which handled nearly six times as many calls for service last year, had 27 police shootings. In Chicago, there were 45 shootings, while officers in Houston and Philadelphia fired their weapons 27 and 14 times, respectively.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a comparably sized agency that polices a population of roughly 3 million people, saw 17 shootings by deputies in 2025.