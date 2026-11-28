Customers eat lunch at Redondo Coffee and Tackle Bait Shop after a morning earthquake shook the pier on Saturday. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Southern California on Saturday morning, the largest to hit the Los Angeles County-Orange County metro area in 12 years, and was followed by a magnitude 4.5 aftershock.

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The swarm of earthquakes that shook Los Angeles County on Saturday morning jostled buildings and piers, but otherwise did little in the way of physical damage. But the strongest earthquake in years frayed nerves across the region.

Almost as soon as the ground stopped trembling, social media lit up with images of flames and black smoke filling the sky above the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, leading to speculation that the quake may have damaged the facility.

The city, however, soon after issued an alert to reassure residents that the refinery was “experiencing a contingency flaring incident.” Firefighters from El Segundo and Manhattan Beach were responding, but the alert suggested that there was no immediate danger to the public.

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“What we saw there was actually planned by the refinery for this type of thing, although this instance [of flaring] was unplanned,” El Segundo Fire Chief Ryan Allee said. “Essentially, [the plan] worked exactly how they would want it to for the safety of the plant, and for the safety of the surrounding communities.”

Several dozen shoppers and employees huddled in the parking lot of a shopping complex across the street from the refinery, after being forced to leave the local businesses. Some looked visibly shaken; a few had their cellphones trained on the large column of thick black smoke twisting into the sky.

The main temblor at 9:30 a.m., centered about three miles west of the Hermosa Beach Pier and southwest of the Manhattan Beach Pier. The quake, thought to be the strongest to hit the region in at least a dozen years, and the swarm of aftershocks that followed were felt dozens of miles in every direction.

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El Segundo firefighters remove a damaged light fixture after a sign from a rooftop fell during an earthquake at The Point shopping center in El Segundo on Saturday. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

By 1:30 p.m., L.A. Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement saying the city’s fire department had completed its second “citywide assessment” of the day and determined that it was “no longer in earthquake mode.” She said the city’s Emergency Operations Center would continue to monitor conditions and provide updates “as needed.”

California The magnitude 5 earthquake should be a wake-up call for Southern California Saturday’s quake was the strongest in the Los Angeles-Orange County region since 2014. But it was far from a Big One. Will it be a warning that sparks more seismic protections?

“Following the initial earthquake this morning, there were no reports of major damage to critical infrastructure,” read the statement on the micro-blogging site, X. “There are a few broken windows and loose ceiling tiles at LAX, but flight operations have not been impacted.”

She said the day was a reminder of the importance of staying prepared by formulating a family emergency plan, keeping a stocked supply kit and securing heavy furniture and other items at home.

Caltech’s Seismo Lab also preached vigilance, reminding people that more quakes were “possible and expected in the coming days.” Aftershocks continued to rattle through the region into the afternoon.

“Most are expected to be smaller, but stronger events can occur and may be damaging, especially close to the epicenter,” the center wrote on X.

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‘I thought we were going to die’

Klarissa Huerta, 18 and Victoria Castellanos, 18, employees were standing behind the cash register at the Redondo Coffee Shop and Bait Tackle Shop, tending to customers when the quake struck.

“I thought we were going to die,” she said, looking at Castellanos, before adding, “I’m being dramatic.” Still, she said, the ordeal was unnerving in the moment.

The quake, Huerta said, made the pier sway side to side, causing plastic cups to fall. She could hear dozens of wine glasses hanging upside down, clinking together.

“It felt strong,” she said, as Christmas music played while a few customers sat in a booth, eating breakfast.

Klarissa Huerta, left, and Victoria Castellanos, workers at Redondo Coffee and Tackle Bait Shop said everything in the restaurant shook during the morning earthquake on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

The brown wooden cafe at the Redondo Beach Pier is a popular local draw, particularly with fans of “The O.C.” They flock to snap pictures of themselves sitting in one of the cafe’s vinyl-lined booths made famous by the hit show that ended in 2007. Among them was a group of Italian tourists who left in a panic when the pier began to sway, according to Huerta.

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The women were unsure how long the quake had lasted, but in their minds it felt like two minutes.

“We’re scared another one will come,” Huerta said.

Seconds after the quake struck, Castellanos said she got an alert on her phone notifying her that an earthquake had struck in nearby Manhattan Beach.

“It said to drop and duck, but what do you do when you’re above water?” Huerta asked, laughing.

Shortly after, Castellanos’ family called to check on her.

“No one called me,” Huerta said, chuckling.

The two women said it was the second time they had felt a quake at the pier. On Tuesday, they said they felt a small one. Before that, they said they’d felt the pier shake because of the recent king tides and high surf.

Pedro Ramirez, 65, was on a morning walk with his wife along the beach when he started to hear windows rattling from the business perched on the pier.

“Something felt off, but I wasn’t sure what it was,” he said. “Then I started to hear the pier moving, and I see the buildings moving, and that’s how I knew we were just having an earthquake.”

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The Hawthorne resident said he didn’t feel the ground move underneath him. It was the first time he had experienced a quake at the beach.

“It’s something,” he said, smiling.

A minute later, an aftershock struck. The pier swayed but not enough to cause people any concern — especially not the fishermen.

“Are they biting?” a man yelled as he pulled a cart filled with fishing rods and buckets

“No!” Another fisherman yelled back.

Nearby, three runners coasted past the men. A worker unfolded boxes from a cart while a Redondo Beach firefighter inspected the pier.

People fish off the end of the Redondo Beach Pier after a morning earthquake shook the region on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Fishing next to an ice cream shop, John Masters, 82, of Torrance, said he was arriving on his boat at the nearby docks when the water started moving up and down. Masters, who had felt other quakes along the beach, knew exactly what was happening:

“Must be an earthquake,“ he said, chuckling. “It shook good.“

Living in greater L.A., where quakes are known to occur often, one gets used to them, he said.

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“But I don’t know what the quake does for the fishes,” he said. “Because they’re not having it. They’re gone. I don’t know where they go.”

‘It was short. That was the good part.’

The quake wasn’t the longest that Jaime Prieto had ever experienced, but the 73-year-old said it was likely the most intense.

Prieto was with his family at home in Manhattan Beach when he felt a sudden jolt through the house and heard the dishes clattering slightly in the cupboards.

“It was very sudden and strong — very, very strong — but it was short,” he said. “That was the good part.”

They huddled together, waiting for the eventual aftershock. After it came and went, they decided to take his young grandchildren, ages 4 and 7, outside “where it’s safer” and strolled over to nearby Live Oak Park to wait out any other aftershocks.

Nearby, several people out walking froze in place as the ground rumbled under their feet with another aftershock minutes later. But in the affluent coastal town’s commercial heart less than a mile away, shoppers, diners and tourists walked around like on any other day, seemingly unbothered by the news helicopter still hovering overhead.

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As the aftershocks continued intermittently into the afternoon, scores of people posted on social media to share videos of the shaking. Others complained they hadn’t received earthquake alerts until moments after the temblor started.

Images of broken glass at Los Angeles International Airport began circulating, apparently after tumbling near a security check-in line. A Fox News reporter at the terminal for an unrelated story said she saw people running out of restrooms, running for cover. Elsewhere, a white ceiling panel fell in the aftershock, and passengers were being directed to go around it.

Kenna Cramer, 27, a family law attorney from Bethesda, MD, arrived at LAX around 11 AM to board a United flight to Washington. Cramer said just after she left TSA and entered Terminal 7, she saw shattered glass. She was in the terminal when an aftershock occurred at around 11:30-40, that’s when she said, “A panel fell from the ceiling.”

The panel was about 2-feet by 1-foot and Cramer said it sat on the floor for about 15 minutes, before someone propped it up against a wall.

“People were scared when the aftershock occurred,” she said. “There was a minor scream coming from a woman, then everyone calmed down.”

Cramer said the airport staff have not addressed passengers or instructed them regarding the earthquake and aftershocks. “My flight has not been delayed. Everything is moving the same.”