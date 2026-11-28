Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department badge photographed at Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

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Deputies have arrested a man suspected of arson after firefighters witnessed him standing near a brush fire holding a can of gasoline, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday after Los Angeles County firefighters responded to reports of a small brush and garbage fire on the 1800 block of Deerhill Trail in Topanga.

Fire crews saw the suspect near the fire with a gasoline can, fleeing the scene. The firefighters alerted the sheriff’s department. Deputies found the suspect, hiding in the attic of a Los Angeles County home where they were arrested without incident.

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The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported and booked at Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station jail and is being held on $75,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Department, along with its Arson and Explosives Detail, is investigating whether the suspect is involved with other similar crimes.

“The arrest of this suspect and ensuing investigation may reveal a connection to similar crimes throughout Southern California,” the department said in a statement.

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Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Arson and Explosives Detail at (323) 881-7500. Anonymous tips can be sent to LA CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-8477 or http://lacrimestoppers.org.