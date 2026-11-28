File image of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue. A car crash sparked a fire at a West Hollywood gas station on Friday.

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A gas station in West Hollywood was engulfed in flames Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a gas pump, setting off an explosion that charred three vehicles.

The incident took place at WeHo Fuels, located in a strip mall at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue, and was reported to authorities at approximately 1:23 p.m.

The fire was ignited after a black SUV crashed into a white sedan and pushed it off the road and into the gas station, according to surveillance footage obtained by ABC 7. The white sedan crashed into a parked grey sedan before crashing into the fuel pump, setting it aflame. A grey pickup truck parked on the other side of the pump quickly caught fire.

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“I was pumping gas into my tank when [my truck] caught fire, and I quickly walked away,” César Abarca, the owner of the pickup truck, told Telemundo 52 of the incident.

Abarca’s wife, who was not identified by name by the Spanish news outlet, said she struggled to exit the vehicle after the crash.

“I couldn’t take my seat belt off because of the nerves,” she said. “I was shocked.”

Los Angeles County and Beverly Hills firefighters responded to the call and extinguished the fire. Three ambulances were requested at the scene. The strip mall will remain closed until further notice.

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Police officers removed the SUV’s driver from the vehicle after the fire spread. Authorities conducted field sobriety tests on the driver, but he was released. No arrests were made.

One person was taken to the hospital, while the severity of the injuries sustained by those involved was unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.