Laura Gregory, 35, right, and her father Thomas Gregory, 64, walk on a sand berm as storm clouds pass over Venice Beach on November 18, 2026. The Gregory’s were on vacation and spending a few days in Southern California.

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A series of storms is forecast to hit Southern California this week, starting with light rain on Sunday night, with a more significant atmospheric river storm expected Tuesday that could bring torrential downpours.

The strongest of the storms is expected to strike Tuesday, when rain, wind and rough surf could bring major impacts to Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange and Ventura counties, the National Weather Service said. L.A. and Ventura counties also have a risk of thunderstorms.

There are concerns about possible flash floods and landslides during the storms, which are expected to begin as early as Monday night and continue through Wednesday, as heavy downpours are possible. There is also a risk of downed trees, especially for Los Angeles County, the weather service said, with a potential for locally damaging wind gusts.

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Small hail is possible, as are isolated waterspouts and cloud-to-surface lightning strikes, the weather service said. Gusts of 30 mph to 45 mph are possible across the region.

Between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning, L.A. and Ventura counties could see 1 to 3 inches of rain along the coast and in the valleys. Two or more inches of rain could fall in downtown L.A., Long Beach, Los Angeles International Airport, Canoga Park and Oxnard, and in Covina, the forecast calls for 3 inches.

Between Sunday night and Wednesday night, San Diego County could see 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain; Orange County and the Inland Empire could see 1.5 to 3 inches. Mountains are expected to get higher amounts, and even the high desert could get up to 2 inches of rain.

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“This points to a storm that may punch ‘above its weight,’” said Daniel Swain, a UC Agriculture and Natural Resources climate scientist in a blog post. “The real concern here is the potential for 2-to-5-plus inches of rain to fall over the course of just a few hours in some areas, including places where such torrential downpours are rare.”

This won’t be a one-and-done storm, Swain said.

“There will likely be multiple waves of heavy precipitation and thunderstorms as the low deepens and slows as it approaches the coast,” he said. “Successive waves of downpours could actually be more intense than previous ones, with a risk of flash flooding and strong thunderstorms even continuing past sunset on Tuesday.”

There’s one silver lining — the storm isn’t arriving during peak king tides, which would worsen the coastal flood risk.

The storm will be notable for its warmth. “It’s just going to feel–weirdly warm and humid out there,” Swain said, with temperatures late Tuesday morning expected to be nearly 70 degrees.

Here’s a day-by-day look at the forecast:

Sunday night into Monday

A weak storm is expected to bring less than a quarter-inch of rain to L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on Sunday night into Monday. Rain in Orange and San Diego counties on Monday is expected to be very light, and characterized by on-and-off showers.

Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday

There could be widespread moderate-to-heavy rainfall.

“We’re still looking at ... possible thunderstorms with severe weather risk, higher rainfall rates, especially near convective storms and those coastal slopes, possible flash flood and debris flow concerns, especially across recent burned scars, and possible downed trees, especially across L.A. County,” said Dave Gomberg, meteorologist with the weather service office in Oxnard, which issues forecasts for L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

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The weather service office in San Diego, which also issues forecasts for Orange County and the Inland Empire, said there’s a moderate risk — or a 40% chance — of excessive rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday, with rain possibly falling at a rate of an inch per hour.

The key threshold for rainfall rates that can trigger significant landslides, such as debris flow — sending a river of rocks, mud and other debris moving fast downhill — is half an inch per hour or greater.

Friday

After a dry Thursday, another series of storms could arrive on Friday, bringing light rain.

Surf

Minor-to-moderate coastal flooding is possible near high tide, forecasters said.

“Even though tides are coming down, we could still see some minor to moderate coastal flooding impacts near high tide for the next seven days,” Gomberg said.

“You could be dealing with rock slides and mudslides, as well as increased flows through the creeks and rivers,” he added. Swift-water rescues may be needed.

“We’re going to see at least elevated to high surf throughout the next seven days with strong rip currents,” Gomberg said. “With that higher surf still in the forecast, we’ll probably have some minor to possibly even moderate coastal flooding threats near high tide through much of the week.”

