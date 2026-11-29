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Los Angeles County residents in areas affected by recent fires are under an evacuation warning as Southern California prepares for another round of significant rainfall, raising the risk of mudslides and debris impact.

Alerts were sent Saturday night to residents living in the burn scars of multiple communities, including parts of Castaic, Malibu, Topanga, Calabasas, Altadena and Pasadena, according to the county’s public alert platform. The warning for communities to prepare to leave is in effect starting Monday at 6 p.m. until Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“Gather loved ones, pets and supplies. Those who need more time evacuating should consider leaving now,” alerts said.

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The county’s evacuation page had an error Sunday morning, informing residents of a December deadline to prepare to vacate. The county fixed the typo following a Times inquiry and said it had not affected the alert system.

Sheriff and local law enforcement are also notifying residents via door knocking and door hangers at identified properties, countywide communications director Andrew Veis said in a statement.

Veis noted that the alert is only a warning — not an order.

Multiple burn areas from the past two years are included in a debris flow forecast from the county’s public works department. According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, those include communities affected by the following fires: Eaton, Palisades, Franklin, Bike, Bouquet, Pointe, Crown, Canyon, Bethany, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset and Lidia.

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The evacuation alerts come a little more than a week after an atmospheric river storm drenched Southern California and prompted warnings to residents in recent burn scars, and just days after exceptionally high king tides brought flood warnings and advisories along the Northern, Central and Southern California coast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms starting Monday and lasting through Tuesday.