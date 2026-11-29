In this photo provided by Dennis Mihora, participants run in the Santa Barbara Half Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Santa Barbara, Calif.

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Suspicions began swirling after more than two dozen runners participating in the Santa Barbara half-marathon were transported to the hospital feeling like they were going to pass out.

Now, authorities have released a report concluding that the unseasonably warm weather, and not foul play, was the likely cause of the runners’ illness earlier this month.

“The collective findings are consistent with heat-related illness and indicate that significant differences in weather and environmental conditions, combined with the physical demands of the event, likely contributed,” said the Santa Barbara Police Department and County Health Department in a joint statement Friday.

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In total, 30 of the around 7,500 registered race participants received medical treatment for symptoms consistent with heat-related illness. Temperatures reached a daily high of 83 degrees on race day — 17 degrees higher than the high experienced the prior year, according to the report.

While authorities flagged the unusual temperature as the likely cause from the outset, the notable emergency response at the race alarmed residents unfamiliar with the risks of heat exhaustion in a city known for its balmy year-round temperatures and consistent ocean breeze. Some people worried that something more sinister was at play, raising concerns about possible drug poisoning.

In the interest of public safety, the police department announced it was investigating whether any suspicious circumstances or exposure to foreign substances contributed to the medical incidents.

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Police worked with public health authorities to review medical and toxicology results at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and interview race participants. Investigators also submitted blood samples to an external lab for a standard 12-panel drug screen and additional testing specifically for ketamine, psilocybin, and kratom.

The results all came back negative for the presence of substances, and investigators concluded there was no evidence indicating that foreign substances contributed to the sickness, authorities said. County health staff inspected the course’s electrolyte drink stations twice before the race and found nothing amiss.

A closer comparison of environmental conditions provided greater credence to the theory that weather was the culprit.

During the 2025 event, temperatures remained a consistently cool 58 to 60 degrees throughout most of the morning, whereas temperatures in 2026 saw a sudden spike.

While conditions at the starting line were a moderate 62 degrees at 6 a.m., the mercury jumped 14 degrees by 9 a.m. at which point the temperature was 17 degrees hotter than at 9 a.m. the prior year.

Runners received little to no relief from the ocean breeze as winds were only blowing at 1 to 2 mph. While most of the course is flat, the end of the race includes a grueling uphill portion with no shade cover.

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“The combination of rapidly rising temperatures, limited wind-assisted cooling, prolonged exposure to warmer conditions, and the physical demands of running 13.1 miles created an environment with substantially greater potential for heat-related stress than the previous year’s event,” authorities concluded in the report.