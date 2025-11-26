Photo Gallery: The last week of Glenn County’s only hospital

-
The Glenn Medical Center has been a health hub in the Northern California town of Willows since 1950. It closed on Oct. 21. It is one of a string of rural hospitals nationwide that have recently been shut down — or are at risk of closure — because of a change in federal reimbursements and demographic trends.
For nurses, doctors, administrators and the final patient, the shuttering of the hospital was a tearful moment. Babies were born here. Loved ones were saved. Now people in Willows feel even more isolated, with many facing much longer journeys for emergency care and treatments for chronic illnesses.
1. A festive calendar at the nurses station inside Glenn Medical Center a few days before closing. 2. Activities coordinator Rita Robledo, who has worked for Glenn Medical Center for 16 years, speaks with one of the few remaining patients Richard Putnam, 86, right. 3. Kellie Amaru, a licensed vocational nurse who has worked at the center for four years, reacts to a co-worker leaving after their final shift. 4. The Willows Fire Department respond to a patient.
1. The press box at Willows High School’s football field is decorated with previous Northern Section CIF Championship wins during a Homecoming game against Durham at Willows High School in Glenn County on October 17, 2025. 2. Cheerleaders perform during Willows High School’s Homecoming JV football game against Durham at Willows High School in Glenn County on October 17, 2025.