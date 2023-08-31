LA Times Today: Inside the ruthless crime wave targeting L.A.’s vulnerable street food vendors
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
A Los Angeles man was charged last week in a series of robberies of street vendors and food trucks. Prosecutors say three men drove to six locations drawing guns and demanding cash over a two-hour span. Police believe the incidents could be related to a wave of robberies of street vendors across the area.
L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller has the latest on the investigation.
L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller has the latest on the investigation.