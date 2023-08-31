Advertisement
LA Times Today: Inside the ruthless crime wave targeting L.A.’s vulnerable street food vendors
California

LA Times Today: Inside the ruthless crime wave targeting L.A.’s vulnerable street food vendors

A Los Angeles man was charged last week in a series of robberies of street vendors and food trucks. Prosecutors say three men drove to six locations drawing guns and demanding cash over a two-hour span. Police believe the incidents could be related to a wave of robberies of street vendors across the area.

L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller has the latest on the investigation.
