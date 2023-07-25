LA Times Today: Risk of tap water exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals higher in Southern California
A new study found nearly half of our nation’s tap water is contaminated with at least one type of PFAs — a group of harmful forever chemicals.
These man-made chemicals are found in everyday items like cookware, clothing and cosmetics.
L.A. Times reporter Dorany Pineda wrote about the new findings and the health risks for Americans.
