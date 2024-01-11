LA Times Today: As teen suicide surges, school policies may be making things worse
For at least 50 years, suicide has been the leading cause of death for young people in this country.
But, the age of children who commit suicide is getting younger and younger — with teen girls at the most risk. L.A. Times reporter Sonja Sharp wrote about this troubling trend and what’s driving it.
