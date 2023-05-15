LA Times Today: Big is beautiful at one of L.A. hottest strip shows

Thick Strip is known for their body-inclusive strip shows in Los Angeles that celebrate plus sizes. The shows provide a space for performers with curves to embrace the art of erotic dance while audiences cheer them on.



L.A. Times reporter Sonja Sharp went to a show to find out more about this inclusive space.