LA Times Today: This 4.0 student needed $4,000 to attend his dream UC school. Then Times readers stepped in

For thousands of low-income high school students, dreams of college have to be put on hold because of high tuition costs. Many students choose community college over four-year universities because financial aid programs often don’t do enough to bridge the gap.



L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanbe wrote about one L.A. student who was priced out of his dream UC school. Teresa and that straight-A student, Jonathan Cornejo, joined Lisa McRee with more.