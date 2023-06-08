LA Times Today: Where and how the Zoot Suit Riots swept across L.A.

In June 1943, roving bands of white servicemen accompanied by police unleashed mayhem on young Mexican, Black and Filipino Angelenos. The outburst of violence was dubbed the “Zoot Suit Riots.” The L.A. Times is reflecting on the 80th anniversary of the riots in a series of articles.