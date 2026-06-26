Building a “Sim City” for Brands: Chad Reynolds on AI People Models

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Chad Reynolds of Vurvey Labs sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to make the case that the next wave of AI isn’t about language models—it’s about “people models.”



Instead of scraping the internet, Vurvey has spent five years interviewing the world through video to build what Chad calls the largest computational model of human behavior. From there, brands can generate entire populations of unique AI agents—”a Sim City of your brand”—each with lived experience, desires, and contradictions. He explains how this fixes a market-research industry that’s stuck “looking in the rearview,” ushers in an era of “decision intelligence” and simulation, and—crucially—stays validated against real humans so the insight never becomes a black box.



A key takeaway: when you put the energy, empathy, and unpredictability of real people at the center of AI, it becomes more human—and less scary. The brands that thrive will stop treating people as “consumers” and start co-creating with them.