Elyse Myers, author of ‘That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You’

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Recorded on Saturday, April 18, this engaging Festival of Books panel features bestselling author and internet celebrity Elise Myers discussing the creation of her unique, illustrated book. Battling a sudden bout of food poisoning, Myers pushes through the interview with humor and candor, explaining that her book is structured less like a chronological memoir and more like a curated quilt or scrapbook of formative life moments.



Myers reflects deeply on her lifelong journaling habit, noting that writing by hand bridges the gap between her thoughts and the page. As a neurodivergent creator, she addresses how her identity naturally shapes her stream-of-consciousness writing style. She details the challenges of translating her energetic digital presence into print, emphasizing her intentional focus on pacing, cadence, and mental imagery. To protect her distinctive voice, she even sound-designed and recorded her own audiobook while recovering from surgery.



Throughout the conversation, Myers opens up about the emotional complexity of writing, revealing that depicting joy and love for her husband, Jonas, was far more challenging than accessing painful memories. She also offers practical advice for aspiring neurodivergent writers facing creative block or anxiety, recommending “brain dumping” to manage creative flooding. Ultimately, Myers views her creative process as a healing journey of selecting what to share, leaving audiences with an inspiring look at storytelling, vulnerability, and artistic growth.

