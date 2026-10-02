A Rare Expression of Luxury at the Maybourne Beverly Hills | Offered at $22.3M

In this episode of LA Times Studios’ Hot Property, we take a rare look at Residence 7D, perched on the 7th floor of the iconic Spanish Colonial Revival-style Maybourne Beverly Hills. One of only 20 residences in the building, this nearly 5,000-square-foot, 4-bedroom home showcases grand scale, timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship. Highlights include soaring 10-foot ceilings, a private media room, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a primary suite with separate his-and-hers bathrooms and dressing areas, a feature exclusive to this residence. Private balconies frame dramatic hillside and cityscape views, while residents enjoy a dedicated residential elevator, valet, concierge, a rooftop pool and the full amenities of The Maybourne Hotel.Click play to step inside Residence 7D and see Beverly Hills luxury living at its finest.Address: 225 N. Canon Drive #7D, Beverly Hills, CA 90210Living Area: 4,957 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsAsking Price: $22,300,000Broker: Resident GroupJohn Grauman, DRE: #01469825(424) 600-7576Adam Rosenfeld, DRE: #01918229(424) 600-7576