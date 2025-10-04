Adoption Fees Are Waived This Weekend at spcaLA for the Mars Global Adoption Event

Looking for a new pet? This weekend might just be the perfect time. The Mars Global Adoption Weekend is back. It’s the 17th year for the event in the U.S. and its second year as a global push. Teaming up with actress Shailene Woodley, the event is bringing together shelters in more than 20 countries with one big mission: to help more animals find a home.

So what does this mean for Los Angeles? SpcaLA is teaming up with Mars to make adoption even easier. The event started on Friday October 3rd, continuing today through Sunday the 5th and adoption fees for all cats and dogs at spcaLA will be completely covered. Yes, fully covered thanks to Mars and its pet care brands.

And it’s not just the adoption fee. Every adopted pet will also go home with a pretty amazing welcome kit (we’re talking treats from IAMS™, PEDIGREE® and GREENIES™, vet coupons, a voucher for a WISDOM PANEL™ DNA kit, and even a Calm membership). The real story, though, is the animals themselves.

Whether you’re looking for a playful kitten or a seasoned companion, this weekend is all about giving some great pets a second chance. Check out some of our picks below, head to the spcaLA website to browse pets, or stop into an spcaLA shelter location near you.

Aang

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-20291

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Black/White

Gender: Male

Age: 5 months

Weight: 5.62 lbs

Location: Long Beach

Meet Aang! This sweet kitten is looking for his Friends for life. Aang is a 6 month old kitten who has a beautiful Tuxedo pattern coat, and sparkling personality. He enjoys eating wet food, playing with toys, and snuggling up in their bed for a good long nap. Aang’s ideal home would be one he can share with one of his siblings, or another friendly feline you might already have. He has already been microchipped and is ready to find his Friends for Life. Come on in and meet Aang today!

Adopt Aang Today

Casey

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-19859

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Black/White

Gender: Male

Age: 3 months

Weight: 2.5 lbs

Location: Long Beach

This sweet kitten is looking for their Friends for life. Casey is a 3 month old Domestic-Shorthaired kitten who has a beautiful coat, and sparkling personality. He enjoys eating wet food, playing with toys, and snuggling up in their bed for a good long nap with his brother Bubbles. He has already been microchipped and is ready to find his Friends for Life. Come on in and meet Casey today!

Adopt Casey Today

Sokka

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-20290

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Black/White

Gender: Male

Age: 5 months

Weight: 6.31 lbs

Location: Long Beach

This sweet kitten is looking for his Friends for life. Sokka is a 6 month old black and white kitten who has a unique coat, and sparkling personality. He enjoys eating wet food, playing with toys, and snuggling up in their bed for a good long nap. Sokka’s ideal home would be one he can share with one of his siblings, or another friendly feline you might already have. He has already been microchipped and is ready to find his Friends for Life.

Adopt Sokka Today

Zuko

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-20292

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Black/White

Gender: Male

Age: 5 months

Weight: 6.06 lbs

Location: Long Beach

This fiery feline is looking for his new home. Zuko is a very loveable kitten, who enjoys playing around with his siblings and getting lots of affection from staff. He is a perfect blend of laid back and energetic. He loves to eat wet food, take long naps in cozy hiding spots, and snuggle up with anyone nearby. Zuko would make a great fit in almost any home looking for a Friend for Life!

Adopt Zuko Today

Silver Surfer

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-18704

Breed: Husky/Mix

Color: White/Grey

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year 5 months

Weight: 83 lbs

Location: Long Beach

Introducing Silver Surfer, a 1-year-old, white Husky Mix. He enjoys spending time on walks with staff and volunteers and playing with his toys. Whether he’s being active or spending time on the couch, Silver Surfer is a loving dog who wants to be with you through it all.

Adopt Silver Surfer Today

Mater

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-18215

Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix

Color: Tan

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years 6 months

Weight: 66.4 lbs

Location: Los Angeles

Meet our couch hippo – Mater! (he’s not really a hippo) Mater is a 6-year-old Staffordshire mix with a laid back, mellow personality. You can catch Mater taking a nap on comfortable blankets, giant dog beds, or simply laying out on the cool floor after a walk. He is polite, handsome, and a true gentleman. Mater is loving and loyal and enjoys his outside time in the pool with the water hose and his favorite toys. He can often be found rolling in the grass and cuddling with his favorite humans. He is just the perfect friend for any individual or family. His gentle, easygoing temperament would be a great fit for anyone.

Adopt Mater Today

Jason

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-16771

Breed: Husky, Siberian/Akita

Color: Red/Mahogany/White

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years 11 months

Weight: 81.2 lbs

Location: Long Beach

Jason is a 3-year-old red and white Husky Akita Mix who weighs in at around 70 pounds. He is a high energy dog with lots of love to share. He is friendly, affectionate, and treat motivated. Jason walks well on leash and enjoys taking strolls around the facility, sniffing as many spots as possible. Jason is already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccinations. He would do well in a home that is as active and affectionate as he is.

Adopt Jason Today

Chica

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-20244

Breed: Chihuahua/Mix

Color: Tan

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year 6 months

Weight: 10.06 lbs

Location: Los Angeles

Playful and energetic Chica is looking for her friend for life! Chica has a notable voice when you walk near her kennel. She loves attention and pets, and she is good on a leash. She is very playful and can keep herself busy with stuffed toys. Chica is super sweet and will steal your heart. If you are looking for a furry little friend who will velcro to your side, Chica is the one for you! She is located at our Los Angeles Pet Adoption Center. Chica is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, meaning she can be taken home today!

Adopt Chica Today

Boulder

(Courtesy spcaLA)

ID #: LACA-A-20258

Breed: Bulldog, English

Color: Grey/White

Gender: Male

Age: 5 years

Weight: 68.7 lbs

Location: South Bay

During my stay at spcaLA, I participated in the HEAL Program to help me with my basic manners and socialization. To learn more, visit me at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center.

Visit spcaLA pet adoption centers during business hours to meet your Friend for Life! Save time by completing an application in advance. Submitting an application does not guarantee or reserve an animal for adoption.

Adopt Boulder Today