Adoption Fees Are Waived This Weekend at spcaLA for the Mars Global Adoption Event
Looking for a new pet? This weekend might just be the perfect time. The Mars Global Adoption Weekend is back. It’s the 17th year for the event in the U.S. and its second year as a global push. Teaming up with actress Shailene Woodley, the event is bringing together shelters in more than 20 countries with one big mission: to help more animals find a home.
So what does this mean for Los Angeles? SpcaLA is teaming up with Mars to make adoption even easier. The event started on Friday October 3rd, continuing today through Sunday the 5th and adoption fees for all cats and dogs at spcaLA will be completely covered. Yes, fully covered thanks to Mars and its pet care brands.
And it’s not just the adoption fee. Every adopted pet will also go home with a pretty amazing welcome kit (we’re talking treats from IAMS™, PEDIGREE® and GREENIES™, vet coupons, a voucher for a WISDOM PANEL™ DNA kit, and even a Calm membership). The real story, though, is the animals themselves.
Whether you’re looking for a playful kitten or a seasoned companion, this weekend is all about giving some great pets a second chance. Check out some of our picks below, head to the spcaLA website to browse pets, or stop into an spcaLA shelter location near you.
Aang
ID #: LACA-A-20291
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Color: Black/White
Gender: Male
Age: 5 months
Weight: 5.62 lbs
Location: Long Beach
Meet Aang! This sweet kitten is looking for his Friends for life. Aang is a 6 month old kitten who has a beautiful Tuxedo pattern coat, and sparkling personality. He enjoys eating wet food, playing with toys, and snuggling up in their bed for a good long nap. Aang’s ideal home would be one he can share with one of his siblings, or another friendly feline you might already have. He has already been microchipped and is ready to find his Friends for Life. Come on in and meet Aang today!
Casey
ID #: LACA-A-19859
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Color: Black/White
Gender: Male
Age: 3 months
Weight: 2.5 lbs
Location: Long Beach
This sweet kitten is looking for their Friends for life. Casey is a 3 month old Domestic-Shorthaired kitten who has a beautiful coat, and sparkling personality. He enjoys eating wet food, playing with toys, and snuggling up in their bed for a good long nap with his brother Bubbles. He has already been microchipped and is ready to find his Friends for Life. Come on in and meet Casey today!
Sokka
ID #: LACA-A-20290
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Color: Black/White
Gender: Male
Age: 5 months
Weight: 6.31 lbs
Location: Long Beach
This sweet kitten is looking for his Friends for life. Sokka is a 6 month old black and white kitten who has a unique coat, and sparkling personality. He enjoys eating wet food, playing with toys, and snuggling up in their bed for a good long nap. Sokka’s ideal home would be one he can share with one of his siblings, or another friendly feline you might already have. He has already been microchipped and is ready to find his Friends for Life.
Zuko
ID #: LACA-A-20292
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Color: Black/White
Gender: Male
Age: 5 months
Weight: 6.06 lbs
Location: Long Beach
This fiery feline is looking for his new home. Zuko is a very loveable kitten, who enjoys playing around with his siblings and getting lots of affection from staff. He is a perfect blend of laid back and energetic. He loves to eat wet food, take long naps in cozy hiding spots, and snuggle up with anyone nearby. Zuko would make a great fit in almost any home looking for a Friend for Life!
Silver Surfer
ID #: LACA-A-18704
Breed: Husky/Mix
Color: White/Grey
Gender: Male
Age: 1 year 5 months
Weight: 83 lbs
Location: Long Beach
Introducing Silver Surfer, a 1-year-old, white Husky Mix. He enjoys spending time on walks with staff and volunteers and playing with his toys. Whether he’s being active or spending time on the couch, Silver Surfer is a loving dog who wants to be with you through it all.
Mater
ID #: LACA-A-18215
Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
Color: Tan
Gender: Male
Age: 6 years 6 months
Weight: 66.4 lbs
Location: Los Angeles
Meet our couch hippo – Mater! (he’s not really a hippo) Mater is a 6-year-old Staffordshire mix with a laid back, mellow personality. You can catch Mater taking a nap on comfortable blankets, giant dog beds, or simply laying out on the cool floor after a walk. He is polite, handsome, and a true gentleman. Mater is loving and loyal and enjoys his outside time in the pool with the water hose and his favorite toys. He can often be found rolling in the grass and cuddling with his favorite humans. He is just the perfect friend for any individual or family. His gentle, easygoing temperament would be a great fit for anyone.
Jason
ID #: LACA-A-16771
Breed: Husky, Siberian/Akita
Color: Red/Mahogany/White
Gender: Male
Age: 3 years 11 months
Weight: 81.2 lbs
Location: Long Beach
Jason is a 3-year-old red and white Husky Akita Mix who weighs in at around 70 pounds. He is a high energy dog with lots of love to share. He is friendly, affectionate, and treat motivated. Jason walks well on leash and enjoys taking strolls around the facility, sniffing as many spots as possible. Jason is already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccinations. He would do well in a home that is as active and affectionate as he is.
Chica
ID #: LACA-A-20244
Breed: Chihuahua/Mix
Color: Tan
Gender: Female
Age: 1 year 6 months
Weight: 10.06 lbs
Location: Los Angeles
Playful and energetic Chica is looking for her friend for life! Chica has a notable voice when you walk near her kennel. She loves attention and pets, and she is good on a leash. She is very playful and can keep herself busy with stuffed toys. Chica is super sweet and will steal your heart. If you are looking for a furry little friend who will velcro to your side, Chica is the one for you! She is located at our Los Angeles Pet Adoption Center. Chica is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, meaning she can be taken home today!
Boulder
ID #: LACA-A-20258
Breed: Bulldog, English
Color: Grey/White
Gender: Male
Age: 5 years
Weight: 68.7 lbs
Location: South Bay
During my stay at spcaLA, I participated in the HEAL Program to help me with my basic manners and socialization. To learn more, visit me at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center.
Visit spcaLA pet adoption centers during business hours to meet your Friend for Life! Save time by completing an application in advance. Submitting an application does not guarantee or reserve an animal for adoption.