Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10, from Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue

This week’s spotlight is on Ace of Hearts Dog Adoption, a Los Angeles–based rescue dedicated to giving overlooked dogs a second chance. The nonprofit works closely with local shelters to pull dogs at risk of euthanasia, place them in foster homes, and match them with loving families.

Their roster is always full of personalities — from goofy puppies to mellow seniors — and this week’s lineup is no exception. Among the adoptables are Fiona, a smooshy-faced English Bulldog in need of some pampering, and Tulip, a young Labrador mix with boundless energy and a heart of gold.

Take a look below this week’s featured pets who are ready to meet their match!

Feather

Breed: Golden Retriever

Color: White

Age: 2 years old, Young

Size: Med. 26-60 lbs (12-27 kg grown)

Weight: 55 lbs (current)

Meet Feather, a sweet, very sociable female white Golden Labrador Retriever we just rescued from a high kill shelter after being surrendered. At 2 years old she’s still filled with lots of puppy energy and needs a forever family who can offer her plenty of exercise, playtime and mental stimulation to keep her happy and healthy.

ADOPT FEATHER HERE

Fiona

Breed: English Bulldog

Color: Brown/Chocolate - with White

Age: 2 years old, Young

Size: Med. 26-60 lbs (12-27 kg when grown)

A wonderfully sweet, fantastically friendly, and downright “smooshylicious” (not technically a word, but it fits) English Bulldog has arrived at the shelter. Her name is Fiona, and she feels like Shrek’s wife from a past life. This cheerful four-year-old was abandoned in San Francisco, which may ultimately be a good thing for her. She’s in need of a little pampering—her wrinkles are yeasty and yucky, and her ears could use a proper cleaning. Fiona seems to have been well loved, as she’s delightfully friendly and well socialized, though it’s clear she hasn’t received the specialized care bulldogs often require.

ADOPT FIONA HERE

Alvin

Breed: Chihuahua/Papillon

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Age: Young

Size: Small 25 lbs (11 kg or less when grown)

Weight: 13 lbs (current)

Left to fend for himself at the sheer age of 1 years old, Alvin has always been searching for his forever home. Hit by a car and left on the side of the busy roads, Alvin is no stranger to overcoming tough obstacles. What keeps him together is his optimism and hope that love is out there. A friend to all, Alvin smiles through his pain and loves new people and other dogs. He is a fan of a casual short walk and exploring new places. Considered one of the sweetest dogs by our team, Alvin is so deserving of a loving home. If you are looking for your next adventure buddy, don’t think twice and hit apply!

ADOPT ALVIN HERE

Professor McGonagall

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper - with White

Age: 7 years old, Senior

Size: Small 25 lbs (11 kg) or less (when grown)

Sweet like pie, meet Professor McGonagall. At 7 years old, she was ecstatic to have an adopter lined up at the infamous Apple Valley high kill shelter. But when the adopter never showed up, she was heartbroken. Left on the urgent high kill list, we rescued Professor McGonagall because we believe every dog deserves another chance at finding their forever home.

She is a mini poodle mix who loves spending time with you, whether you are going on a stroll or cuddling up with a good book. If you’re looking for your next best friend, don’t think twice and hit apply to schedule a meet and greet!

ADOPT PROFESSOR MCGONAGALL HERE

Tulip

Breed: Labrador Retriever/American Bulldog

Color: Black

Age: Puppy

Size: Med. 26-60 lbs (12-27 kg) (when grown)

Tulip is a young pup looking for her forever! Tulip was found as a stray in LA and taken in by a good samaritan. Unfortunately, the playful puppy energy radiating from Tulip has proven to be a little too much for her older pups!

So... here’s where we come in! Little miss Tulip is now with a loving foster learning the ropes of the home. She is loving spending time with the other dogs in the home and is ready to find forever.

ADOPT TULIP HERE

Duke

Breed: Great Dane

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper - with White

Age: 2 years old, Young

Size: X-Large 101 lbs (46 kg or more when grown)

Duke is a new rescue to Ace of Hearts and we are still learning more about him! What we do know is that he is a beautiful harlequin Great Dane and very timid right now and still learning to trust his people... however, like your typical dane he has been nothing but gentle and friendly for this entire process.

ADOPT DUKE HERE

Annie

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Color: White - with Brown or Chocolate

Age: 5 years 8 months old, Adult

Size: Med. 26-60 lbs (12-27 kg when grown)

Weight: 45 lbs (current)

Meet Annie! This adorable 5-year-old pit bull has a special charm that makes everyone smile – her endearing cross-eyed gaze! With her beautiful white and brown coat and compact 45-pound frame, Annie is the perfect mix of sweet and spunky. Despite what her crossed eyes might suggest, she never misses a chance to make new friends, whether they’re human or canine.

This spayed female is a true social butterfly who proves that pit bulls are natural-born charmers. Her friendly demeanor and playful spirit make her a joy to be around, and she’s always ready to show off her affectionate nature. Annie might see the world a little differently, but that just makes her all the more lovable!

ADOPT ANNIE HERE

Oswald

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Small)

Color: Black - with White

Age: Young

Size: Small 25 lbs (11 kg or less when grown)

Waiting patiently for his time to shine, this is Oswald, a sweet and affectionate terrier mix searching for his forever family. At only 17lbs, Oswald was found as a stray and left in the shelter for weeks, a lot of people passed up on him. Yet still, Oswald patiently waited and hoped that someone would choose him. These days the shelters are overcrowded and Oswald was put up on the euth list for “not being desirable” and “for the shelter being overcrowded,” we stepped in because Oswald is a kind gentleman who deserves nothing but the best. A friend to all, Oswald thrives in an environment with other dogs and family members. If you’re looking for your next best friend, Oswald will be your guy!

ADOPT OSWALD HERE

Hobie

Breed: American Bulldog/Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Color: White

Age: 3 years old, Adult

Size: Large 61-100 lbs (28-45 kg when grown)

Meet Hobie, a 2-year-old American Bulldog mix with a heart full of potential and a playful spirit waiting to shine. Rescued from a hoarding situation with over 30 dogs, Hobie had minimal human interaction and no training before joining us. As a result, he’s a bit shy and scared but incredibly sweet.

Hobie is good with other dogs and loves to play, though he can be a bit flighty due to his fears. To keep him safe, he should always have a leash on when new people come to the door, as he might dart out in his nervousness.

Despite his initial fears, Hobie has no medical issues and, once he learns to trust and feel secure, his goofy personality emerges. He enjoys running around and playing, showing just how much fun he can be.

Hobie needs a patient and understanding home willing to give him the time he needs to settle in and build confidence. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful companion who just needs a little extra love and patience, Hobie is eager to find his forever family.

ADOPT HOBIE HERE

Blankets (and Jack Jack)

Breed: American Bulldog/Labrador Retriever

Color: White - with Black

Age: 3 years old, Adult

Size: Large 61-100 lbs (28-45 kg when grown)

Meet Blankets and Jack Jack, a dynamic duo of American Bulldog mixes who are ready to find their forever home together. Rescued from a high-kill shelter just before their time was up, these two are deeply bonded and have been through a lot together.

Blankets is a sweet, timid female with a distinctive patch over one eye. She looks to Jack Jack for guidance and feels most secure when he’s by her side. Blankets is toy-motivated and loves to play, though she’s still adjusting to her new life and needs patience and understanding.

Jack Jack, a mostly white male, is slightly more confident and treat-motivated. He’s a bit of a natural leader for Blankets and is eager to learn, though both dogs are still learning about human interaction and training. They’ll thrive in a loving, patient home where they can grow more comfortable and confident.

Both dogs are around 2 years old and are looking for a caring family who can provide them with the training and support they need to flourish. With time, love, and patience, Blankets and Jack Jack will reward you with their deep affection and loyalty.

ADOPT BLANKETS AND JACK JACK HERE