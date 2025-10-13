We Wish We Could Get Our Paws on the New adidas Originals 2025 Pet Collection

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

adidas Originals has just revealed its new Fall/Winter 2025 Pet Collection and we just had to share it. The collection continues the brand’s push into pet fashion, blending its classic design DNA with a focus on functionality for pets. The whole idea is to extend the “Mini-Me Concept,” giving owners a way to visually connect with their pets through shared style.

The Apparel

The standout piece is the pet version of the brand’s iconic tracktop. It has a high-collar design and is made from a thickened fabric, making it ideal for cooler weather. And it comes in four classic colorways: Black, Blue, Green, and Pink. The design features an embroidered Trefoil logo on the chest paired with screen-printed branding on the back.

Next up is the padded vest, which focuses on practical warmth and functionality. It’s made from a lightweight glossy material for a fashionable touch, with contrasting Three Stripes on the shoulders and the Trefoil logo on the back. The real win for pet owners? It uses a hook-and-loop fastener and snap buttons, making it easy to put on and take off.

The collection also includes a windbreaker that uses water-repellent fabric to cover the pet’s body and limbs. It features an adjustable hood and a back opening to fit different body shapes. And for safety, there are reflective Three Stripes on the shoulders and reflective prints on the sides and back to improve visibility for those late night dog walks.

The New Accessory

This season, the collection also introduces a new pet backpack. Made from a combination of PU leather and twill fabric, it’s designed to be both lightweight and durable to make it easy to travel with your pet. The front has a transparent Trefoil-shaped window to satisfy a pet’s curiosity (a pretty clever detail). The sides and front use a mesh material for better breathability, and an internal safety leash can be connected to the collar.

Where to Get It

The adidas Originals 2025 Fall/Winter Pet Collection was available starting October 1, 2025, but for now, it looks like this is a China-exclusive drop. No word yet on a wider global release, but here’s hoping it makes its way to the United States soon because we’d love to get our paws on these purr-fect designs.