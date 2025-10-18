Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10, from The Lange Foundation

This week’s spotlight is on the Lange Foundation, a Los Angeles–based rescue that’s been giving vulnerable animals a second chance since 1993. The nonprofit is dedicated to rescuing abandoned and homeless pets from city and county shelters, providing them with medical care and rehabilitation, and ultimately placing them in loving homes.

Their adoptable lineup is always a mix of personalities, ages and needs — from playful kittens to wise senior dogs who just want a soft place to land. This week’s featured lineup includes Coco, a cheerful senior with a soft spot for belly rubs; Hades, a sweet-natured pup ready for adventure; and Tidbit and his siblings, a lively crew of kittens growing up together and hoping to find families of their own.

Take a look below this week’s featured pets who are ready to meet their match!

Poppy

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 2 years old, 1 month

Sex: Female

Poppy is a petite and beautiful kitty, as lovely as the flower she’s named after. She was sadly overlooked at the shelter because of her cloudy right eye, but after a thorough exam by our vet, we learned it doesn’t affect her well-being in any way. Her cornea carries a scar from an old infection when she was younger, but the eye still functions and has vision, is mostly cosmetic, and does not cause her any pain, discomfort, negatively affect her quality of life, and does not require any medication. She’s a pretty low-maintenance kitty and would make the perfect companion for someone who appreciates a peaceful, easygoing cat who still frequently seeks love and attention from those around her. She has lived comfortably around many cats and kittens at the sanctuary, though she prefers when her feline friends are calm, respectful of her space, and allow her a few days to get to know each other. And to our surprise, she’s also done wonderfully with the two small dogs we’ve introduced her to, showing that she could happily share a home with a sweet, cat-friendly pup.

Punky

Breed: English Bulldog

Age: 9 years, 3 months

Sex: Female

Punky is truly the best! We rescued this sweet girl, along with several others, from a breeding situation—and she’s been winning hearts ever since. With her big, lovable presence and goofy charm, Punky is the perfect mix of gentle and playful. Though she may look a little tough, Punky is a total softie. She adores belly rubs, thrives on affection, and is always up for a car ride. She’s outgoing, silly, and full of personality—the kind of dog who makes every day a little brighter. Punky has sensitive skin and takes a daily allergy pill to keep her comfortable, but she doesn’t let that slow her down. She’s happiest in a home where she can be the center of attention—so she should be your one and only pet. If you’re looking for a loyal, loving, and slightly squishy best friend, Punky might just be the perfect match. Your house hippo awaits!

Tidbit

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 19 weeks

Sex: male

Tadpole, Trinket, Tidbit, Token, Tarantula, and Thimble were rescued from a backyard in south L.A. We were doing TNR (trap-neuter-return) for the adult cats and these kittens were only 4 weeks old. We took them into our care so they would be safe and could find loving homes. They are all very friendly and playful. They love wand toys. They are very curious. We are looking to adopt them in pairs or to homes where there is already a cat ready and waiting to be their new friend!

Sparky

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 1 year, 2 months

Sex: male

Meet Sparky! This little guy came to us from the Palmdale shelter and has quickly gotten more and more comfortable with our staff and volunteers. He enjoys the company of other mild-mannered dogs and sitting in your lap to give you some kisses. Sparky would do great in a quiet home that can give lots of attention.

Thumbelina

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1 year, 5 months

Sex: female

Thumbelina is a petite girl who came from a hoarding situation and was super tiny and sick. Once in our care, she recovered quickly and is now healthy and strong. She has come out of her shell and is such a sweetheart! She loves to roll over for pets and be cuddled on by people. She is going to be the perfect addition to someone’s home.

Hemmet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog/Belgian Shepherd Malinois

Age: 4 years, 10 months

Sex: male

Hemmet is a large, loveable pup that will cuddle in your lap if you let him. He does have a birth defect that caused a spinal malformation which caused a slight compression of his spinal cord. Despite this, Hemmet is a sweet and silly boy who enjoys his daily walks with staff, time in the yard and going to his weekly physical therapy appointments where he does underwater treadmill. He will need some training during his transition to home life, but he will make sure to fill your whole world with fun and love

Popsicle

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 11 months

Sex: Male

Popsicle is a sweet, young guy who was surrendered to the South LA Shelter. We are so happy to have him here, and are enjoying watching him show us his personality more and more each day. Like his namesake, Popsicle is sweet, chill, and you just can’t get enough of him!

Coco

Breed: Pomeranian/Chihuahua

Age: 8 years, 3 months

Sex: Female

Coco is a gorgeous chocolate fluff ball with a heart as soft as her coat. Rescued through our San Bernardino Intervention Program after her previous owner could no longer care for her, Coco is now looking for a loving, patient home to call her own. She’s a quiet soul who thrives in a calm environment. While she may be shy at first, Coco slowly blossoms with time, revealing a playful, affectionate side that will melt your heart. Once she trusts you, she’ll be nudging in for ear scratches and showing off her adorable, goofy personality. Coco is smart, crate trained, and gets along well with other dogs. She would do best in a peaceful home where she can continue to gain confidence and feel safe.

Starlight

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: 4 years, 2 months

Sex: Female

Starlight and her kitten were rescued from the shelter, and while her son has found his forever family, Starlight is still waiting for hers. She’s a sweet, gentle cat who thrives in calm, quiet environments where she can feel safe and secure. Though it took her some time to open up to us, the bond we share is truly special. Starlight isn’t the most outgoing girl, but once she trusts you, she loves gentle attention and affection. She prefers to keep her paws on the ground—she’s not a fan of being picked up—but you’ll often find her rolling at your feet, asking for pets and love. In a new home, Starlight will need a little time and patience to fully relax and show her true self. If you’re looking for a mellow, loving companion who will quietly brighten your days, Starlight just might be the perfect match.

Hades

Breed: Weimaraner

Age: 6 years

Sex: male

Hades is a calm, confident dog. Hades loves attention and treats, and will happily wag his tiny tail at the sight of you. He enjoys being around people but can be reactive around other animals, so would be best suited to stay at home getting all the attention there where he would love to play fetch and tug-o-war all day long. Hades has completed 4 weeks in a training facility but would benefit from continued training because of his large, powerful size. Hades would do best in a home with an active family or person and will require a home with high fencing as he can jump over most standard fences. Hades must also be the only pet in the home- no cats or dogs

