Gimme Shelter, LA! Putting a Spotlight on Pitbull Awareness Day

Long misunderstood and often overlooked at shelters, pit bulls are now finding new champions across Los Angeles in the form of dedicated rescue programs, shelter staff, and volunteers who see them for what they truly are: intelligent, affectionate companions with boundless energy and heart.

Though “pit bull” isn’t a single breed but an umbrella term for dogs such as the American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and American Staffordshire Terrier, they’re often grouped together in shelter statistics. Pit bull–type dogs made up an estimated 22% of all shelter intakes across North America in 2023, a reminder of how many are still waiting for forever homes.

In honor of Pit Bull Awareness Day on October 25th, we’re spotlighting 10 adoptable cuties from local rescues and shelters across LA who are rewriting the story of their breed one tail wag at a time.

Blossom

(Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)

Age: 8 years

Sex: Female

Blossom is a sweet and snuggly senior pup looking for a loving home! She arrived at PetSpace in February of 2024 and has been a patiently waiting for her perfect family. She thrives on companionship and would love nothing more than to curl up on the couch with you. Don’t let her age fool you, she is a ball of energy ready to greet you with a boisterous hello. Blossom also enjoys her quiet time, happily snoozing while you work, and even has a soft spot for football games. If you’re looking for a loyal, easy-going, and affectionate companion, Blossom is the gem you have been searching for!

ADOPT BLOSSOM HERE

Lala

(Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

She is a boisterous girl who spreads her loving energy everywhere she goes. Daily walks are her favorite, she loves going on adventures. Lala is great at meeting new canine friends and is super playful! Her favorite things to do is hangout with other dogs, nap on the couch, and snuggle. Get ready because she would love to be apart of any home that is ready for all the affection she has to give! If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a dog who will love you unconditionally, then Lala might just be the perfect match for you. Lala is currently in a foster home resting and hanging out with her temporary family, but if you’d like to learn more about her or set up a time to meet her, please email adoptions@annenbergpetspace.org.

ADOPT LALA HERE

Whisper

(Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)

Age: 8 years

Sex: female

Meet Whisper, a gentle gal who’s as soft and snuggly as a teddy bear. She loves wiggling her way into your heart, shamelessly seeking pets and scratches from everyone she meets. A true snuggle pro and loyal walking companion, Whisper is curious about the world and loves spending her time sniffing around in the garden. While she may not match the energy of a puppy, her mature loving spirit speaks volumes. Give Whisper her second chance, come meet her today!y and waiting to be their new friend!

ADOPT WHISPER HERE

Harley Quinn

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends Animal Society)

Age: 5 years

Sex: female

This spunky 5-year-old is full of energy and loves to run, play, and be the center of attention. She’s very people-oriented, always up for fun, and has a big personality! Harley Quinn still needs some basic and leash training, but with consistency and patience, she’ll shine. She is spayed, microchipped and has received her first set of vaccines. If you’re looking for a playful, high-energy companion, Harley’s your girl!

ADOPT HARLEY QUINN HERE

Goober

(Lori Fusaro / / Best Friends Animal Society)

Age: 3 years, 6 months

Sex: male

Meet Goober, a sweet and silly 3-year-old pitty who’s always ready to make you smile. He loves playing with other dogs, going on adventures, and earning treats for being a good boy. Goober’s a strong puller on leash, but with his big heart and goofy charm, he’s impossible not to love.

ADOPT GOOBER HERE

Gala

(Best Friends Animal Society)

Age: 1 year

Sex: female

Gala is a happy 1 year-old girl who greets you with a wagging tail and a big heart. Gala is always excited to meet new people and sharing her love with them. She is eager to please and knows the commands sit, stay, down, and paw/high five. Gala also loves to go on walks, play fetch, and cuddle!

ADOPT GALA HERE

Stitch

(Courtesy The Lange Foundation)

Age: 1 year

Sex: Female

This little blue mystery rescue decided to make a dramatic entrance on July 3rd, looking like a tiny, blue, very unwell mop at our shelter partner in San Bernardino. With ears that could pick up satellite signals, legs that defy logic, and the sweetest green eyes, we knew immediately she was special – and desperately needed help. She was so sick, we practically red-carpeted her straight to the ER! Turns out, Stitch had been battling some serious tummy troubles for days. Dehydration, an infection, and a possible obstruction meant she was going under the knife. Did we hesitate? Nope! Kisses, snuggles, and a “go get ‘em, tiger” later, we handed our precious cargo over to the vet team. Four days later our little fighter was discharged! Stitch is a true testament to resilience and the power of second chances. She’s goofy, brave, and already deeply loved.

ADOPT STITCH HERE

Halston

(Courtesy The Lange Foundation)

Age: 3 years, 7 months

Sex: Male

Halston is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a big heart and even bigger smile. He loves people and won’t hesitate to hop up for some kisses and attention. Halston does well with other dogs when given proper introductions and would thrive in a home ready to help him keep building confidence. He will require some basic training in a home.

ADOPT HALSTON HERE

Flower

(Courtesy Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue)

Age: Young

Sex: Female

Meet one of Ace of Hearts’ newest rescues, Flower! This super sweet and friendly pup is ready to be your new best friend! One of our volunteers found her wondering the streets of Downtown on Flower street which is how she got her name. Her looks also remind of us the character from Bambi because she is absolutely adorable. This poor girl was found scared and with a laceration on her head. She is in need of a warm, loving home to call her own!

ADOPT FLOWER HERE

Camden

(Courtesy Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue)

Age: 2 years, 3 months

Sex: male

Camden is a 3-year-old terrier mix that is looking for his Friends for Life! Camden has a gentle personality and loves to play fetch with tennis balls, squishy toys, and anything that rattles. As soon as you meet him, his mellow personality and kisses will melt your heart out! Camden has beautiful brown eyes, a sleek, white coat with brown spots, and only weighs about 60lbs. He walks very well on leash and would be a great buddy to walk with at the park or around the neighborhood. Camden also enjoys doing sit and stay for delicious treats. His personality and temperament are both perfect for other dogs, so if you have a dog at home, Camden could be a great fit!

ADOPT CAMDEN HERE