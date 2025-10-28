Best Friends Super Adoption Returns to Pasadena This Weekend With 700 Adoptable Dogs and Cats

Hundreds of wagging tails, wiggling whiskers, and big-hearted humans of all ages will converge on the Rose Bowl Stadium this weekend to mark the return of one of Los Angeles’ most anticipated pet adoption events. Best Friends Animal Society will host Super Adoption on November 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event brings together more than 700 dogs and cats from 20 shelters and rescue groups across Southern California.

Last year’s event was also held at the Rose Bowl and saw nearly 400 adoptions. “We’re ever grateful for our shelter and rescue partners for showing up with a collaborative spirit and the same goal of helping pets get adopted,” says Brittany Thorn, Executive Director of Best Friends Los Angeles. “At the end of the event, attending rescue groups ensured no pet went back to a municipal shelter—pulling all of the dogs and cats that did not get adopted into their foster-based programs.”

That level of teamwork is what makes Super Adoption so effective. “By teaming up with shelters and rescues from across California, we’re able to help as many pets as possible connect with loving homes,” Thorn explains. “It also gives potential adopters the opportunity to meet a huge range of animals—different breeds, sizes, personalities—all in one place. There’s truly something for everyone.”

This year’s event is geared to appeal to an even wider audience of pet lovers beyond those looking to adopt. A microchipping clinic hosted by Fi Collar will be available both days for owners looking to add a layer of protection against their pet getting lost. “Microchips are such a crucial tool to help get pets back home if they ever get lost,” Thorn notes. “Offering this service helps keep pets and their people together, which is a core part of our mission.”

On Saturday, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt will read her new children’s book to attendees and their pets. There will also be local food trucks, family-friendly activities, giveaways, exhibitor booths and more. “We wanted to create something that feels like a celebration,” says Thorn. “Even if someone isn’t ready to adopt, they can come out, learn about rescue work, and be part of helping Los Angeles reach no-kill.”

All adoption fees will be under $150, and most pets can go home the same day. Thorn encourages those looking to adopt to bring proper identification and also an open mind. “Best Friends believes in conversation-based adoptions,” she says. “We talk with each adopter about what they’re looking for and what kind of home they’ll provide. It’s not about jumping through hoops—it’s about finding the right match.”

Founded in 1984, Best Friends Animal Society is one of the nation’s leading animal welfare organizations, with programs and partners working toward a no-kill America. Their mission remains clear: to get every dog and cat out of shelters and into loving homes.