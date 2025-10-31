Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Invites Angelenos to Honor Late Pets This Día de los Muertos

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

On Saturday, Nov. 1, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace will host a heartfelt Día de los Muertos celebration dedicated to the pets who have touched our lives. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests are invited to gather at the Playa Vista campus for a day of remembrance filled with color, music, and community.

NEWSLETTER Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your mailbox. Sign Up

Visitors can contribute to a communal pet ofrenda by bringing a favorite photo of a late pet to frame and decorate on-site. Other highlights include complimentary pet portraits by photographer Andrea Castanon, tote bag silk-screening by artist Oscar Rodriguez, festive bites from Cena Vegan, and pet treats from La Pawnaderia. There will also be live mariachi music, and family-friendly activities like face painting. Admission is free, with reservations recommended.

(Juanita Hong / Courtesy PetSpace)

Advertisement

“At Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, our mission is to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond,” says director Allison Cardona. “We know our pets are family, so at this special time of year, when we honor loved ones who’ve gone before us, we want to make sure that includes our beloved dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, and other animals.”

Cardona adds that the event’s growing popularity speaks to the deep connections people share with their pets. “The loss of a pet is devastating and can often feel isolating,” she says. “Día de los Muertos brings people together through a shared love for animals and a desire to celebrate their importance.”

(Ira Edleman / Courtesy PetSpace)

Advertisement

Rooted in Mexican tradition, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a time to honor and remember loved ones who have passed on, celebrating their lives with vibrant altars, flowers, food, and music. PetSpace’s annual event reimagines this cultural celebration through the lens of the human-animal bond—offering a joyful, communal way to keep the memories of cherished pets alive.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista, CA 90094

Admission: Free (reservations recommended)