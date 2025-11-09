Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10, from Mae Dae Rescue

This week’s Gimme Shelter highlights Mae Day Rescue, a Los Angeles nonprofit that has made a name for itself by giving dogs of every age a second chance at life. From scruffy little Pomeranians to loyal terrier mixes, Mae Day’s fosters are the kind of companions who remind you why rescue work matters, each one carrying a story of resilience and heart.

Among the dogs up for adoption this week are Javier, the gentle terrier mix once found living among trash in Mexico, and Raffi, the goofy Lab-Shepherd saved from the euthanasia list just in time. Mae Day is also caring for a few wonderful seniors, including Pax, an affectionate Maltese mix now healing from shelter life, and Abby, a calm and easygoing 10-year-old.

If you’re looking to adopt, foster or support a rescue making a real difference, visit Mae Day Rescue’s website to learn more about these dogs and others waiting to meet their match.

Javier

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 7-8 years old

Sex: Male

This low rider is PERFECT and we mean it! Javier was originally found in Mexico, living amongst trash. Thankfully, a local rescuer took him in near her home in San Diego, and he finally made his way up to Los Angeles. He is great with kids, potty trained, trusting, good on leash, likes other animals and did we say perfect?!

ADOPT JAVIER HERE

Powder

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Pomeranian Mix

Age: 1-2 years

Sex: Male

Meet Powder! This 1-2 year old scruffy guy is playful, loving and gets along with everyone. He is potty trained and learning the ropes of being a big boy. His owner sadly passed away and he soon found his way to Maeday.

ADOPT POWDER HERE

Raffi

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Lab / Shepherd Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: male

This adorable 1 year old Lab/Shepherd mix was on the euthanasia list and about to be put down — he wouldn’t be here today if our friend/board member didn’t see him and jump into action. Now this active, smart and goofy boy is alive and has his whole life in front of him! He is great with kids, very sweet & friendly. He could use some basic leash training because he is still an excited puppy, but sleeps in his bed all night and loves every dog he has met!

ADOPT RAFFI HERE

Rudolph

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Miniature Pinscher

Age: 5 years

Sex: male

Meet Rudolph (aka Rudy)! He’s a 5 year old miniature pinscher. Rudy weighs 16 pounds, is great with other dogs and is a very loyal pup! He loves to cuddle up with his person, is a great listener, whip smart and eager to please. Rudy was found on the streets and was surrendered to the shelter prior to finding his way to Maeday.

ADOPT RUDOLPH HERE

Tobie

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Age: 11 years

Sex: male

When the volunteers at Harbor shelter in San Pedro sent the folks at Mae Day this picture and said, “This 11 year old boy is an owner surrender after his owner was diagnosed with Alzheimers, can you take him?” the answer was a giant YES! His name is Tobie and he is relaxed, easy on leash, was great for his bath and is great with other dogs. He has a chronic dry eye which will require eye drops, but this little senior is move in ready!

ADOPT TOBIE HERE

Pax

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Maltese Mix

Age: 8 - 10 years

Sex: male

Pax means peace and it fits because this sweetie is super peaceful and loving. Mae Day busted him out of the the shelter after they reached out — they loved him and wanted to see someone take good care of him. And that’s exactly what Mae Day is doing thanks to his fosters!! He has some dry eye (that has impaired his vision a bit), has an ear infection, and desperately needed a dental …but he’s been to our vet and is now on the mend! His fosters say that he’s mellow, loves belly rubs, and is super affectionate. We can’t wait to get him feeling better, and on the path to his forever home!

ADOPT PAX HERE

Abby

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Mix

Age: 10 years

Sex: Female

This 35 lb girl was at the West LA shelter because her owner died and she was being fostered through their foster program. The original foster raved about her, but they could only foster her for a short amount of time. So to prevent her from going back into the shelter, Mae Day stepped in and she’s so happy they did! She is healing from a skin issue, which just requires a few medicated baths and she does need medication for a thyroid issue. Abby is doing great with both. She is potty trained, has zero separation anxiety, is great on leash, easygoing, and a dream as a houseguest!

ADOPT ABBY HERE

Dolly

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Poodle

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Welcome DOLLY!!! We are so happy to welcome her to MaeDay and begin to turn her life around. Sadly, this 2ish year old / 8 lb poodle gal came from a bad situation in Barstow. After her owners had a baby, she was tossed outside and was only living in the yard 24/7 - she was very sad & neglected. A good person stepped in to help her.

Dolly is majorly decompressing from her previous life but she is adapting quickly and is SO sweet. She is cuddling and sleeping a lot so far (she probably didn’t sleep great outside so she’s making up for lost time). Dolly is good with other dogs, and loves to give kisses & get pets. She is definitely still skittish and spooks easily …so you’ll have to go slow at first. But it doesn’t take her long to trust and want affection. Dolly is going to get so much love and will truly get to start her new life (of a showgirl) now

ADOPT DOLLY HERE

Darwin

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Hound / Terrier Mix

Age: 10 years old

Sex: Male

Darwin has been with the same family since he was a puppy, but now has the not-uncommon story of needing to be rehomed because of the new children in the house. He isn’t a fan of the kids and has mostly kept to himself …but he did have one unfortunate incident where he nipped at one of them. It wasn’t serious, but his family wants to be super cautious and has decided that he should have a new home where he can live out his golden years in peace.

Darwin is sweet, energetic, friendly with all adults/teens, potty trained, and gets along with most dogs. He is great on leash, has no health issues, is up to date on vaccinations, and just had an anesthetic dental cleaning where everything looked great! He’s a healthy senior guy looking for his new family.

ADOPT DARWIN HERE

Susie

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

Breed: Poodle

Age: 5 years

Sex: female

Susie is hypoallergenic, very sweet and pushes her head into your hand for pets. She seems potty trained and is a great houseguest for her foster.

ADOPT SUSIE HERE