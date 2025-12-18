Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10 from Dogs Without Borders

This week’s spotlight is on Dogs Without Borders , a rescue based in Los Angeles that’s been pulling small breed dogs from LA area shelters and giving them forever homes. The nonprofit has housed 8,000 dogs since its inception and continues to strive to find a place for thousands more. They are dedicated to securing the perfect pet for households, connecting furry friends that need love with people who can give it.

Their adoptable lineup has a variation of different breeds, ages and personalities. This week we’re featuring 10 small, lovable dogs looking for a place to call home for the holidays.

Take a look below for this week’s featured pups who are ready to meet their match!

Benji from Dogs without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Benji:

Benji is a playful boy with so much love to give. He loves fetch, toys, other dogs, and is SO grateful to be out of the shelter after 2 whole months. He can be nervous around strangers coming into the home and is learning leash skills. Older kids would be fine but no young kids please. Adopt this strong and happy boy!

ADOPT BENJI HERE!

Breed: Terrier, Schnauzer Mix

Male / 1 year / 29 lbs

Georgia from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Georgia:

Georgia gets extremely bonded to her human and would love someone who is home often. She is potty trained and she would love to find a forever home with a yard! She is also dog selective so being an only dog would be ideal. She is spayed, vaccinated, groomed, chipped and SO ready to have love. Apply to adopt Georgia!!

ADOPT GEORGIA HERE!

Breed: Chihuahua, Spaniel

Female / 3-4 years / 15 lbs

Rosarita from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Rosarita:

Meet Rosarita, a shy young mama with a heart ready to heal. She was rescued with a litter of puppies she fiercely protected—it was clear she had experienced more fear than comfort in her past. This sweet girl is very timid, she does not like direct eye contact, being reached for, or being touched, but she watches closely, curious and hopeful. She is very well-behaved on the leash when treated gently. She’s also pee-pad trained and doesn’t bark. Rosarita will thrive in a quiet home with someone who understands that trust isn’t given freely but earned slowly, over time, with gentleness and consistency.

ADOPTE ROSARITA HERE!

Breed: Terrier

Female / 1 year / 12 lbs

Speckles from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Speckles:

Meet Speckles, found on the streets, surrendered to DWB, and sadly abused in his earlier years. This little guy is scared and struggling to trust. Speckles needs a calm, loving home with no kids, ideally with Chihuahua lovers who understand his need for space and patience. He has a bite history, so experienced dog folks are a must. Despite his past, Speckles loves to cuddle right next to you on the couch and in bed. He will become your little shadow.

ADOPT SPECKLES HERE!

Breed: Chihuahua

Male / 10 years / 6 lbs

Noel from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Noel:

Noel is the sweetest, most snuggly, cutest little thing. She is easy-going and lower energy, preferring to snuggle and cuddle but also likes to play and go on walks. All in all, she is an ideal dog for someone looking for a snuggly, small, soft companion animal.

ADOPT NOEL HERE!

Breed: Shih tzu Mix

Female / 5 years / 9 lbs

Penny from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Penny:

Penny is a smart companion who loves affection, knows several basic commands, and enjoys walks, treats, and snuggling under warm blankets. Although she gets along well with other dogs, she is protective and reactive on walks and gets sad when her caretaker leaves. With slow introductions, gentle encouragement, and plenty of love, this funny and loyal sweetheart with tons of personality makes a perfect match.

ADOPT PENNY HERE!

Female / 5 years / 8 lbs

Piccolo from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Piccolo:

Piccolo might be small but she has so much love to give. She loves playtime and being cozy in her bed or on the couch in your lap with a big fuzzy blanket. She is mostly good with the pee pads as long as they stay in the same spot and you put her on them right when she wakes up from sleep or a nap, but accidents around the house do happen. She’s naturally curious and not scared of new rooms / sounds / items.

ADOPT PICCOLO HERE!

Breed: West Highland white terrier Mix

Female / 8 weeks as of Oct 23 / 8 lbs

Kazoo from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Kazoo:

Meet Kazoo, a 14-week-old all-white bundle of pure joy who is ready to find his forever home. He loves to play fetch, adores kids, gets along great with other dogs, and is always eager for treats and cuddles. He would make an amazing family dog and would truly be the best Christmas gift you could imagine.He’s a loyal, joyful companion ready to fill a home with love and sloppy puppy kisses.

ADOPT KAZOO HERE!

Breed: West Highland white terrier Mix

Male / 8 weeks as of Oct 23 / 12 lbs

Gambit from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs Without Borders)

Gambit:

Gambit is an affectionate, cuddly dog who loves sleeping under the covers, is quiet during the workday, and enjoys leisurely walks in quiet areas to sniff everything. Due to a history of fear and presumed abuse, he is nervous around new people and men, and would thrive in a low-traffic home with a female guardian who is home often and has no children. Despite his initial fear (which included a bite history), he loves treats, and he will eventually reward patience with dramatic, loving attachment.

ADOPT GAMBIT HERE

Breed: Chihuahua, Italian Greyhound Mix

Male / 4 yrs / 8.5 lbs

Barry from Dogs Without Borders (Courtesy of Dogs without Borders)

Barry:

Barry arrived at the shelter with a large gash across his back from getting stuck in a fence. His wound is healing well and his happy personality is shining through. He is housebroken and good on a leash. Barry can have separation anxiety the first few weeks but otherwise he is crate trained and sleeps in the crate at night. Barry can also be wary of some male strangers and may need slow introductions to men in and outside the home. He warms up with some space and treats but does prefer female energy.

ADOPT BARRY HERE!

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Male / 3 years / 8 lbs