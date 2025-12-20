Wags and Walks Hits 1,000 Saves This Year as It’s Longest Resident Finds a Forever Home

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Wags & Walks is closing out the year with two moments worth pausing for. This holiday season, the Los Angeles based rescue organization marked the rescue of its 1,000th dog at its L.A. adoption center, while also celebrating a long awaited happy ending for its longest resident.

The 1,000th dog saved is Nova, a pit bull mama who arrived in need of help along with her puppies. All of her pups have since been adopted, and Nova’s rescue reflects the work Wags & Walks has built its mission around. Supporting dogs who are often overlooked, including bully breeds, mamas and puppies, and those most at risk in overcrowded shelters. Each rescue represents the combined effort of foster families, volunteers, adopters and supporters who make second chances possible.

Just as meaningful was the adoption of Cali, the rescue’s longest resident. After 798 days in Wags & Walk’s care, Cali finally went home to her forever family. Her adoption is a reminder that time does not lessen a dog’s worth and that patience can lead to the right match.

(Courtesy Wags and Walks)

As these milestones are reached, Wags & Walks continues its Home for the Holidays campaign, calling on the community to foster, adopt and donate during one of the most critical times of year for shelters. The need remains urgent as overcrowding continues across Southern California.

“This milestone reflects what can happen when a community shows up for dogs who are often passed over,” said founder Lesley Brog. “We don’t give up on them, whether they arrive today or have been waiting for years.”

Since 2011, Wags & Walks has helped save more than 15,000 dogs, driven by a belief that every dog deserves the chance to find the right home at the right time.