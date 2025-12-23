For a special holiday season spotlight, we’re featuring dogs from four rescue shelters in the Los Angeles area: Ace of Hearts , A Purposeful Rescue , Westside German Shepherd Rescue , and MaeDay Rescue .

While the holidays can be a time of hope, for some dogs it can also be another year of yearning for a place to call home. These adoptable dogs all have been at their respective shelters the longest, but none have lost heart that they will find a forever family to start the new year with. This year you might be the one to give them the ultimate gift: to be chosen.

Take a look below at the deserving pups who are ready to find a home for the holidays.

Chardsy

(Courtesy of Ace of Hearts)

Chardsy is a distinguished 9-year-old American Bulldog with a heart full of love waiting for the right home. Chardsy has a strong personality and can be leash-reactive with people and other dogs, so he needs a confident, experienced owner who can help manage his reactions and provide a secure environment. To ensure safety during outings, he should wear a muzzle. He thrives in a home where he receives equal attention from both partners or from a single, dedicated owner. If you’re looking for a devoted companion and have the experience to help Chardsy feel secure and confident, he could be the perfect match for you.

Breed: American Bulldog

Color: White - with Black

Age: 10 years, 3 months

ADOPT CHARDSY!

Salome

(Courtesy of Ace of Hearts)

Meet Salome, a vibrant and affectionate dog who’s ready to find her forever home. Salome is great with people and has a loving personality, but she’s very reactive to other dogs, so she would thrive in a home where she’s the only pet. Salome is house-trained and has no medical concerns. If you’re seeking a loyal and playful companion who will thrive in a dog-free environment, Salome is eager to share her zest for life and become a cherished part of your family.

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier/Labrador Retriever

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn - with White

Age: 7 years, 3 months

ADOPT SALOME!

Macks

(Courtesy of Ace of Hearts)

Macks was surrendered to a high-kill shelter after her previous owner passed away, and she’s now looking for a new family to give her the love and stability she deserves. Macks is not fond of other dogs or cats, so she would do best in a home where she can be the only pet. She will thrive in a household with middle school-aged children or older, or with adults who can provide her with the patience and care she needs to feel at ease. If you’re looking for a loyal and loving dog who will become deeply attached to her new family, Macks is ready to bring her devotion and warmth into your home.

Breed: Cattle Dog/Shepherd (Unknown Type)

Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Age: 6 years, 2 months

ADOPT MACKS!

Sabrina

(Courtesy of Ace of Hearts)

Meet Sabrina, a gentle 6-year-old Mastiff mix who’s in need of a special forever home. Sabrina is living with mast cell tumors (MCT) due to cancer, and is currently on medication to keep her as comfortable as possible. She requires a loving home that is prepared to offer her hospice care and a peaceful environment. Once she builds trust, she becomes deeply affectionate and very attached to her people. If you have a compassionate heart and are ready to provide a supportive and caring home for a special dog like Sabrina, you’ll find a loyal and loving companion in her.

Breed: Mastiff/American Bulldog

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn - with White

Age: 7 years, 3 months

ADOPT SABRINA!

Coco

(Courtesy of Ace of Hearts)

Coco is a resilient and loving 9-year-old Rottweiler with a heart as big as her spirit. Despite living with Masticatory Muscle Myositis, an immune system disorder that affects her jaw muscles, Coco remains a joyful and athletic companion. Because she cannot fully open her mouth, she requires daily medication and a special home-cooked diet rich in meat and eggs. A total sweetheart with a loving demeanor, Coco is also fine being left alone for short periods of time. She’s looking for a compassionate home where she can continue to thrive and enjoy her walks, special meals, and the affection she so generously gives. If you’re ready to provide a warm and understanding environment, Coco will repay you with endless love and loyalty.

Breed: Rottweiler

Color: Black - with Brown, Red, Golden, Orange or Chestnut

Age: 10 years, 3 months

ADOPT COCO!

Focaccia

Focaccia from A Purposeful Rescue (Courtesy of A Purposeful Rescue)

Focaccia is a 10-11 year old lab mix-best guess. Focaccia is very sweet and loves hanging with humans. She is also good with dogs, currently in a foster home with a gaggle of dog friends. If you are looking for an easy going companion to spend your days with and maybe take some nice strolls together, Focaccia is your girl!

Breed: Lab mix

Age: 10-11 years

Weight: 45 lbs

ADOPT FOCACCIA!

Jake from State Farm

(Courtesy of A Purposeful Rescue)

Like a good neighbor Jake (from State Farm) is there! This lovely gentleman found himself in the shelter and the staff immediately knew he was a Magical Unicorn. He will make an excellent addition to any family as he is sweet, loving, and very gentle. He is great with other dogs and enjoys snuggling up to them. He is currently working on his fitness to lose a few pounds so leisurely walks are more his speed than hiking or running. If you’re looking to hang out with a chill guy, Jake is your man.

Breed: Unknown

Age: 10 years

Weight: 19 lbs

ADOPT JAKE FROM STATE FARM!

Sweetie

(Courtesy of A Purposeful Rescue)

Sweetie is house broken, crate trained, and good with dogs and kids pup. Currently in a foster with other dogs. She was rescued from the South LA shelter where she was a staff and volunteer favorite—duh! Sweetie can’t wait to meet you!

Breed: Unknown

Age: 6-7 years

Weight: 54 lbs

ADOPT SWEETIE!

Shake Shack

(Courtesy of A Purposeful Rescue)

Although Shake Shack she can’t see with her eyes, she sees with her heart and she can certainly still smell everything with her cute little nose. She is great with other animals, including dogs and cats, and would likely do well with gentle children. Shake Shack loves her neighborhood walks and is ready to spend her golden years doing all the fun stuff with a new best friend.

Breed: Schnoodle

Age: 12 years

Weight: 15 lbs

ADOPT SHAKE SHACK!

Wolfgang von Wiehl

(Courtesy of Westside German Shepard Rescue)

Wolfgang Wolfgang von Wiehl is a gorgeous 1-2 year old German Shepherd. Wolfgang has a sweet and outgoing personality that shines the moment you meet him. This handsome fellow is a pro on the leash, walking nicely in a heel position with his tail wagging the entire time. While he loves to be on the move exploring the world, he is more than happy to settle down for his favorite thing, head pats and scratches! Wolfgang is treat-motivated, takes snacks gently, and has already mastered the “sit” command. If you are looking for a wonderful companion, Wolfgang is your guy!

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 1-2 years

ADOPT WOLFGANG VON WIEHL!

Thelma von Telgte

(Courtesy of Westside German Shepard Rescue)

Thelma von Telgte Thelma von Telgte sweet and gentle. This beauty is friendly with everyone at the rescue. When they have her in the office, she goes up to everyone to say hi and get some attention. Highly treat-motivated, Thelma will happily follow you everywhere for a goody and already knows her “sit” command. She also shines in doggy playgroups where her tail never stops wagging, and she loves exploring the yard and socializing with other dogs. If you are looking for a friendly, affectionate companion who soaks up all the attention she can get, Thelma is raising her paw.

Breed: German Shepherd (Red and Black)

Age: 2 years

ADOPT THELMA VON TELGTE!

Tobie

(Courtesy of Maeday Rescue)

Tobie is relaxed, easy on leash, great with baths and is great with other dogs. He has a chronic dry eye which will require eye drops, but this little senior is moving in ready!

Breed: Unknown

Age: 11 years

ADOPT TOBIE!

Powder

(Courtesy Mae Day Rescue)

This scruffy guy is playful, loving and gets along with everyone. He is potty trained and learning the ropes of being a big boy. His owner sadly passed away and he soon found his way to Maeday. He is looking for a new home!

Breed: Unknown

Age: 1-2 years

ADOPT POWDER!

Essie

(Courtesy of Maeday Rescue)

Essie was found near the shelter covered in fleas, with inflamed skin, no fur and starving. After holding her, nobody has claimed her and now she’s officially a Maeday dog thanks to her new Fosters! She is so happy and grateful to be cared for and loves everyone she meets. Essie is about 8-10 years old, a small 7 lbs, seems potty trained, loves other dogs and is very cuddly. She has one cataract in her left eye & her skin is healing, the staff cannot wait to see where this sweet girl ends up.

Breed: Unknown

Age: 8-10 years

Weight: 7 lbs