Pet Adoption

Annenberg PetSpace’s Pawliday PetMarket Was a Holiday Hit

A dog in a Christmas sweater with owner in matching sweater.
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
Earlier this month, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace brought back its beloved Pawliday PetMarket for the first time since 2023, drawing a cheerful crowd of pet lovers ready to shop, snack and celebrate the season. Guests began lining up well before the 11 a.m. start time and were welcomed with complimentary hot cocoa, coffee and cookies from 2BeansBrewin’ as they browsed.

A photographer gets a photo of santa with some pups.
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)

A vendor shows of her bandanna merchandise to a dog and owner
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)
A puppy for adoption at the PetMarket
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)

The holiday market featured 24 vendor stalls spotlighting local small businesses, including PetSpace’s own WagShop pop-up. Shoppers explored everything from Brutus Bone Broth’s nourishing pet treats to eco-friendly essentials from Cleo & Hooman, culturally inspired dog snacks from Gogoma and playful Labubu fashion from Pawmiscuous. Other standouts included Two Tails Pet Company’s custom ID tags and SquiggLin by Connie’s pet-inspired poker cards and keychains, making it easy to check gifts off both human and furry wish lists.

A dog in a reindeer costume.
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)
Dog sweaters for sale at the holiday market
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)
A dog and owner enjoy coffee from the Beans coffee truck
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)

Between shopping stops, guests created holiday cards at a craft station and lined up for festive photo ops with Santa and their pets. With more than 500 attendee check-ins, the market stayed busy throughout the day and ranked among PetSpace’s most successful events of the year. The weekend also launched a feel-good adoption initiative, with adoption fees waived for dogs, cats and guinea pigs through December 21, inviting families to make room for one more gift this holiday season.

The santa photo booth at PetMarket
(Juanita Hong / Courtesy Annenberg PetSpace)

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

