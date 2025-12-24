Annenberg PetSpace’s Pawliday PetMarket Was a Holiday Hit

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Earlier this month, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace brought back its beloved Pawliday PetMarket for the first time since 2023, drawing a cheerful crowd of pet lovers ready to shop, snack and celebrate the season. Guests began lining up well before the 11 a.m. start time and were welcomed with complimentary hot cocoa, coffee and cookies from 2BeansBrewin’ as they browsed.

The holiday market featured 24 vendor stalls spotlighting local small businesses, including PetSpace’s own WagShop pop-up. Shoppers explored everything from Brutus Bone Broth’s nourishing pet treats to eco-friendly essentials from Cleo & Hooman, culturally inspired dog snacks from Gogoma and playful Labubu fashion from Pawmiscuous. Other standouts included Two Tails Pet Company’s custom ID tags and SquiggLin by Connie’s pet-inspired poker cards and keychains, making it easy to check gifts off both human and furry wish lists.

Between shopping stops, guests created holiday cards at a craft station and lined up for festive photo ops with Santa and their pets. With more than 500 attendee check-ins, the market stayed busy throughout the day and ranked among PetSpace’s most successful events of the year. The weekend also launched a feel-good adoption initiative, with adoption fees waived for dogs, cats and guinea pigs through December 21, inviting families to make room for one more gift this holiday season.