Advertisement
Dogs

Tailwaggers’ Santa Paws Event Transforms Larchmont Into a Winter Wonderland for Pets

Santa Paws and Mrs. Paws pose with good pups.
(Courtesy Tail Waggers)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Earlier this month, Larchmont Village overflowed with festive cheer as the annual Santa Paws and Mrs Claws event returned to the Tailwaggers parking lot during the Larchmont Boulevard Holiday Open House. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., dogs and their people gathered for a celebration that transformed a sunny Los Angeles lot into a full winter wonderland complete with trucked-in snow, holiday décor and local vendors displaying their merchandise.

Zoey the maltipoo explores the snow.
Zoey the maltipoo explores the snow.
(Photo by zoey.maltipoo )

Pets

Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The event is hosted by Tailwaggers, a Los Angeles-based pet retailer and groomer founded in 1987 that has long positioned itself as more than a neighborhood pet store. With multiple locations across the city, Tailwaggers has become a community hub for pet lovers, pairing premium pet products with education, events and philanthropy through The Tailwaggers Foundation, which supports local rescue organizations and helps sick and injured animals access medical care.

Advertisement
Moosie the mini bernedoodle, dressed to impress for the snowy day.
Moosie the mini bernedoodle, dressed to impress for the snowy day.
(Photo by @moosie_doodle_)

The snowy scene was the event’s biggest draw. Tailwaggers owner Todd Warner said the idea behind Santa Paws began as a way to create a meaningful holiday tradition centered on the bond between pets and their people. “I wanted to create a holiday tradition that celebrated the bond between people and their pets,” Warner said. Because Los Angeles rarely sees snow, bringing in the real thing felt like the perfect way to surprise guests and create a sense of magic.

Marshmallow the rescue pomeranian checks out the samples from Honest Kitchen.
Marshmallow the rescue pomeranian checks out the samples from Honest Kitchen.
(Photo by @toastiest_marshmallow)
Advertisement

As soon as families arrived, the atmosphere shifted. “Dogs were pulling their people across the parking lot, noses in the air, trying to figure out what smelled like winter in the middle of Larchmont,” Warner said. A bright white snow area greeted visitors immediately, framed by Christmas trees and a festive backdrop where Santa Paws and Mrs Claws posed for photos. Holiday music played throughout the space while local pet brands including Open Farm, Good Vibe, Lucy Pet Food, Pure Vita, Pets Global and Primal handed out treats and shared information with guests.

Frenchies Rampage and Wilson take a break at the Santa Paws event.
Frenchies Rampage and Wilson take a break at the Santa Paws event.
(Photo by @8033sunset )

The crowd reflected a true cross section of the Los Angeles canine community , from tiny senior dogs in sweaters to rescue pups experiencing snow for the first time, alongside families who traveled from Larchmont, Hollywood, Silver Lake, Mid-City and beyond. Warner noted how quickly strangers connected, comparing dog outfits and taking photos for one another as their pets played together.

“My favorite moment every year is watching the very first dog and kid step into the snow,” Warner said. “There’s this instant when they both realize it’s real and that’s when the whole event comes alive.”

Sonny wore his most fabulous reindeer antlers to the Santa Paws event.
Sonny wore his most fabulous reindeer antlers to the Santa Paws event.
(Photo by @alittlesonny)

MORE PETS

Doberman dog relaxing on green grass outdoor

Dog Breeds

Powerful, Perceptive, Loyal: The Doberman Pinscher

A dog in a Christmas sweater with owner in matching sweater.

Pet Adoption

Annenberg PetSpace’s Pawliday PetMarket Was a Holiday Hit

Sweetie from A Purposeful Rescue and Macks from Ace of Hearts

Pet Adoption

A Forever Home for the Holidays: These 14 Adoptable Rescue Dogs Have Been at Their L.A. Shelters the Longest

Five dogs display calm and attentive body language.

Dog Care

Canine Communication 101: How to Understand What Your Dog is Telling You

Cali finds her forever home.

Pet Adoption

Wags and Walks Hits 1,000 Saves This Year as It’s Longest Resident Finds a Forever Home

Kazoo (left) and Georgia (right) from Dogs Without Borders

Pet Adoption

Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10 from Dogs Without Borders

The Russian Blue cat

Cat Breeds

Expressive, Elegant, and Engaging: The Russian Blue

The Blue Heeler

Dog Breeds

Alert, Agile and “All-In”: The Australian Cattle Dog

Animal, dog and play with shoes in living room for guilty mess by biting sneaker, explore or protection.

Dog Training

Resource Guarding Is Common Dog Behavior. It Still Needs Your Early Intervention.

The Siamese cat.

Cat Breeds

Expressive, Elegant, and Engaging: The Siamese

Happy bichon frise puppies in a private playground

Dog Breeds

Cloud Dancer Coats: Meet the White Dog Breeds Channeling Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year

The dog agility course from FITpaws.

Pet Products

Our Favorite Puzzle and Interactive Enrichment Toys to Ease Stress and Anxiety in Your Dog

DogsPets

Pets

Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement