Tailwaggers’ Santa Paws Event Transforms Larchmont Into a Winter Wonderland for Pets

Earlier this month, Larchmont Village overflowed with festive cheer as the annual Santa Paws and Mrs Claws event returned to the Tailwaggers parking lot during the Larchmont Boulevard Holiday Open House. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., dogs and their people gathered for a celebration that transformed a sunny Los Angeles lot into a full winter wonderland complete with trucked-in snow, holiday décor and local vendors displaying their merchandise.

Zoey the maltipoo explores the snow. (Photo by zoey.maltipoo

The event is hosted by Tailwaggers, a Los Angeles-based pet retailer and groomer founded in 1987 that has long positioned itself as more than a neighborhood pet store. With multiple locations across the city, Tailwaggers has become a community hub for pet lovers, pairing premium pet products with education, events and philanthropy through The Tailwaggers Foundation, which supports local rescue organizations and helps sick and injured animals access medical care.

Moosie the mini bernedoodle, dressed to impress for the snowy day. (Photo by @moosie_doodle_

The snowy scene was the event’s biggest draw. Tailwaggers owner Todd Warner said the idea behind Santa Paws began as a way to create a meaningful holiday tradition centered on the bond between pets and their people. “I wanted to create a holiday tradition that celebrated the bond between people and their pets,” Warner said. Because Los Angeles rarely sees snow, bringing in the real thing felt like the perfect way to surprise guests and create a sense of magic.

Marshmallow the rescue pomeranian checks out the samples from Honest Kitchen. (Photo by @toastiest_marshmallow

As soon as families arrived, the atmosphere shifted. “Dogs were pulling their people across the parking lot, noses in the air, trying to figure out what smelled like winter in the middle of Larchmont,” Warner said. A bright white snow area greeted visitors immediately, framed by Christmas trees and a festive backdrop where Santa Paws and Mrs Claws posed for photos. Holiday music played throughout the space while local pet brands including Open Farm, Good Vibe, Lucy Pet Food, Pure Vita, Pets Global and Primal handed out treats and shared information with guests.

Frenchies Rampage and Wilson take a break at the Santa Paws event. (Photo by @8033sunset

The crowd reflected a true cross section of the Los Angeles canine community , from tiny senior dogs in sweaters to rescue pups experiencing snow for the first time, alongside families who traveled from Larchmont, Hollywood, Silver Lake, Mid-City and beyond. Warner noted how quickly strangers connected, comparing dog outfits and taking photos for one another as their pets played together.

“My favorite moment every year is watching the very first dog and kid step into the snow,” Warner said. “There’s this instant when they both realize it’s real and that’s when the whole event comes alive.”