Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10 from Wags and Walks

This week’s spotlight is on Wags and Walks , a nonprofit rescue in Los Angeles that is dedicated to reducing euthenasia in local shelters. They strive to advocate for wrongfully stereotyped pups and give them the love that they deserve. Their lineup features furry friends of all different breeds, ages and personalities. This week we’re featuring 10 adoptable dogs looking for a forever home.

Take a look below for this week’s featured pups who are ready to meet their match!

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Fez

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Pug

Age: 8 years

Weight: 19 lbs

Meet Fez, a guy with a silly personality and a whole lot of charm. Fez adores people, lives for attention, and will happily soak up every belly rub you’re willing to offer. He coexists well with other dogs, is very food-motivated, and knows his basics. Fez loves puttering around the house and sleeps quietly through the night in his crate. This loving boy would do well in a home that appreciates a sweet, easygoing pup who wants to be near his people. If you’re looking for a faithful little friend with a big heart, Fez is your guy!

Advertisement

ADOPT FEZ HERE!

Flower

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Pitbull mix

Age: 4 years

Weight: 64 lbs

Meet Flower, the most loving, gentle nature friend. Before Flower came to Wags & Walks, she was found in poor conditions, which made her a little timid in new environments. But with time, patience, and love, she warms up quickly and forms strong bonds with her people. Flower is all about cuddling on the couch and has a calm, low-energy vibe, spending most of her day happily snoozing. Flower would prefer to be the only large dog in her forever home. She’ll need an adopter who can continue to build her confidence, helping her come out of her shell and let her loving personality truly shine. If you’re looking for a sweet, sensitive companion to cuddle up with, Flower might be the perfect fit for you!

Advertisement

ADOPT FLOWER HERE!

Sid

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Age: 5 years

Weight: 9 lbs

Meet Sid, he was rescued from an overcrowded shelter where he was shy and timid, unsure of the world around him. Sid is well-mannered and adjusting nicely to a stable routine, continuing to build confidence with structure and reassurance. He would thrive in a calm, loving home that appreciates a softer, sweeter soul and gives him the consistency he deserves. If you’re looking for a gentle companion with a quiet charm and a big heart, Sid might be your perfect match!

ADOPT SID HERE!

Honey Bee

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Mixed Breed

Age: 5 years

Weight: 41 lbs

Meet Honey Bee, she was rescued from an overcrowded shelter, where she was found sitting quietly in her kennel. Honey Bee is lowkey but occasionally bursts into the cutest zoomies when she’s feeling playful. She’s fully potty trained, walks beautifully on leash, and is incredibly smart. She learns new tricks in no time! She’ll thrive in a mellow, loving home where she can feel safe and be your loyal companion. If you’re looking for a sweet, soulful companion who will love you endlessly, Honey Bee is your girl.

Advertisement

ADOPT HONEY BEE HERE!

Bucky

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Meet Bucky, he was found abandoned in a junkyard, unable to care for himself, born without one front paw and with only a small nub for the other leg. Despite everything he’s been through, Bucky is sweet, loving, and incredibly strong. He enjoys cozy beds, giving hugs, and the safety of a quiet, predictable routine. Bucky’s confidence has grown tremendously, as has his quality of life. This eager-to-please guy graduated from a training program @whittierdogclub where he practiced his basics so he can thrive in his forever home. If you’re looking for a truly special pup with an unshakable spirit, Bucky might just be your perfect match.

Breed: Poodle/Great Pyrenees Mix

Age: 1 year

Weight: 71 lbs

ADOPT BUCKY HERE!

Biscotti

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Age: 3 years

Weight: 15 lbs

Meet Biscotti, she was rescued from a large-scale hoarding case and is still learning what it means to feel safe, loved, and secure in a stable home. Biscotti is understandably timid at first, especially with new people, but she softens with patience and kindness. She enjoys peaceful daily walks, lounging in her favorite spots, and frolicking with her foster sister. This smart gal is working on potty training, does well with routine, and has mastered crate training and leash manners. Biscotti would thrive in a calm, patient home where she can continue building confidence at her own pace. If you’re looking for a soft-hearted, low-key companion who will reward your patience with quiet devotion and sweet cuddles, Biscotti might be your girl.

Advertisement

ADOPT BISCOTTI HERE!

Betty

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 7 months

Weight: 13 lbs

Meet Betty, she hasn’t spent much time around new people, but with patience and love from her foster, she’s already starting to come out of her shell.⁠ Betty can be slow to warm up, but once she feels safe, her spunky personality starts to emerge. This little girl is incredibly playful and loves a good game of fetch. ⁠Betty is working hard on potty-training and her other basics, and making great strides! If you’re looking to enjoy the rewards and challenges of helping a sweet, shy puppy grow into a confident dog, Betty could be your perfect match!⁠

ADOPT BETTY HERE!

Jackson

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 1 year

Weight: 8 lbs

Meet Jackson, he was rescued from an overcrowded shelter now, he’s transformed into a happy, silly little guy who’s ready to soak up all the love life has to offer. Jackson is a sensitive soul who bonds deeply with his people. He can be timid in new situations, but once he trusts you, he’s all affection, cuddles, and joyful energy. Jackson has a great medium energy level: he’s always down to romp and have fun, but he also knows how to settle in and relax by your side. If you’re looking for a tiny dog with a big personality and an even bigger heart, Jackson might be your perfect match.

Advertisement

ADOPT JACKSON HERE!

Esmerelda

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Mixed Breed

Age: 4 years

Weight: 57 lbs

Meet Esmerelda, this affectionate and playful gal loves to cuddle and show off her silly side. Esmerelda is fully potty-trained and does great at keeping herself entertained with toys when she is left on her own. She completed a training program @canineschoolofbehavior where she mastered her basics and built her confidence. This spirited gal will do best with an adopter experienced with large breeds who can help her keep up with her training! If you’re looking for a wiggly and affectionate gal who loves people and pups, Esmerelda is your girl!

ADOPT ESMERELDA HERE!

Mario

(Courtesy of Wags and Walks)

Breed: Mixed

Age: 9 years

Weight: 23 lbs

Meet Mario, he lived with his former owner for most of his life, until they fell into poor health and could no longer care for him. Now, Mario is blossoming in his foster home. This sweet boy loves snuggles on the couch, going on walks, and getting lots of delicious treats. He loves being near people and previously lived with a baby and another dog. This smart, eager-to-please guy is working hard on potty-training, leash manners, and learning to enjoy time in his crate. If you are looking for a loyal, gentle companion, Mario could be your guy!

Advertisement