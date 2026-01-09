Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10, from Best Friends

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

This week’s adoptable pet spotlight turns to the cats of Best Friends Animal Society Los Angeles, where a wide range of personalities are waiting to meet their match. Some are playful and outgoing, quick to greet visitors and chase after toys, while others are quieter companions who thrive in calm homes and patient company.

From curious young cats to older souls who prefer a slower pace, each one is ready for a home that understands who they are. Below, meet a group of adoptable cats currently at Best Friends LA, all hoping their next chapter is the one where they find their forever family.

Frank

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Frank is a lively 3-year-old with a big personality and energy to match! He’s a toy enthusiast—wand toys, balls, crinkle mice, you name it—and is always ready for his next play session. While he enjoys quick bursts of affection, Frank is happiest as the only cat in the home where he can be the star of the show. If you’re looking for a fun, playful companion who will keep you entertained, Frank’s your guy!

Java

Age: Estimated 1.5 years old

Sex: Female

Java is a one-and-a-half-year-old beauty with big Disney eyes and a heart full of purrs—she’ll win you over the moment you pet her. This relaxed, confident girl adores high-up hangouts, breezy windows, and giving her giant toys a bunny kick! She’s wonderfully chill, never skips a litter box beat, and will be your peaceful, purring companion from day one. If you need a trustworthy, low-maintenance friend, Java is ready to bring serenity and sunshine to your home!

Baleen

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Female

Baleen is a 6-year-old female who’s still settling in and taking her time to get comfortable. With some gentle encouragement, her quiet charm will shine through. Give Baleen the chance to find security and companionship with you.

Slim Jim

Age: 2 year

Sex: Male

Slim Jim is a sweet and mellow boy who takes life at his own gentle pace. He’s currently receiving treatment for a virus and is doing wonderfully—he handles his daily care like a champ. Slim Jim will be available as a foster-to-adopt kitty, ready to charm his way into your home and heart.

Yogurt

Age: 6 years

Sex: Male

Say hello to Yogurt, a confident and affectionate 6-year-old tuxedo gentleman who’s always ready to charm his way into your heart! This curious foodie loves exploring his surroundings, then settling in for all the pets and chin scratches you can offer. With his charming personality and sweet, snuggly side, Yogurt is the perfect blend of playful and loving, and he can’t wait to be your favorite companion. Yogurt is microchipped, neutered, and has received his first set of vaccines.

Wanda

Age: 12 years

Sex: Female

Wanda is an affectionate 12-year-old who loves attention and being near her people, especially in a calm, quiet home. She enjoys lap time and catnip play but prefers not to be held. She is hesitant with new people but warms up to them shortly.

Azteca

Age: 6 months

Sex: Female

Azteca is a sweet beauty with a gentle nature who takes a little time to feel comfortable in new surroundings. Once she’s acclimated, her playful kitten personality shines through! She especially enjoys the company of another playful cat, which helps boost her confidence and ease her shyness. Azteca loves to purr as soon as you start petting her and is happiest lounging on the top of her cat tree or using the attached scratching post. With patience and a feline friend, Azteca is sure to blossom into a wonderful companion.

Lois Lane

Age: 1.5 years

Sex: Female

Lois Lane is a one-year-old playful kitty who enjoys being brushed, snacking on tasty treats, and spending time with another feline friend. She’ll occasionally opt for a short cuddle session, but what her heart truly craves are toys to bat around and a pride of kitties to call her own.

Argentina

Age: 5 years

Sex: Female

Argentina is a snuggly, talkative sweetheart that loves pets, cuddles, and rubbing her face all over her favorite people. She enjoys quietly observing the world from windows, bunny-kicking her plush toys, and sniffing some cat nip. With a calm approach and a little time to build trust, she blossoms into a devoted, loving companion who truly enjoys attention.

Kryptonite

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Kryptonite is a confident, social, 1-year-old cat who happily comes up to greet new people. He has experience living with other cats, doesn’t mind being carried, and enjoys pets all over. With his easygoing and affectionate nature, Kryptonite is ready to settle right into her next home!

