Sharon Stone Finds Her Forever Pup As Amanda Seyfried Is Honored at the Astra Awards

At the Astra Film Awards, puppies walked the red carpet and a canine movie star made history, underscoring an unusual but joyful evening in Hollywood.

The 9th Astra Film Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, took place January 9 at the Sofitel Beverly Hills Hotel, honoring achievements in cinema and storytelling across film and television. The annual ceremony, which recognizes excellence in the entertainment industry, also made room for a cause not often seen amid awards-season glamor: pet adoption.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night came before the show even began, as Petco Love returned for a fourth year as the charity partner of the Astras. They brought adoptable puppies from The Lovejoy Foundation to mingle with Hollywood’s guests as they walked the red carpet, encouraging real-time adoption.

In a scene fit for the screen, a pit bull mix puppy named Mo caught the eye of actress Sharon Stone on the red carpet, leading her to adopt the 8-week-old pup for her family.

Actress Amanda Seyfried was honored during the ceremony, receiving the Petco Love Impact Award for her ongoing advocacy for animals and pets.

Making history was Indy the Dog, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever and star of the horror film Good Boy, who became the first canine ever to win an acting award at the Astras. He took home Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller, beating out human contenders like Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke.

Founded by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, the Astra Awards recognize excellence across film and television while reflecting the evolving entertainment landscape. The ceremony has carved out a space within awards season by highlighting both mainstream and independent projects, as well as unexpected achievements that fall outside traditional awards frameworks.

The presence of adoptable dogs on the red carpet served as a reminder that advocacy can exist alongside celebration, and that visibility can translate into real outcomes for animals waiting for their forever homes.