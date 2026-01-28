Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10 from Friends of Normie Rescue

This week’s adoption spotlight is on Friends of Normie Rescue . Founded in 2020 by two independent cat rescuers, the organization aimes to create a safe environment for strays while finding them forever homes. The shelter relies on foster networks to care for these furry friends and to connect these adoptable cats with potential owners. In the last six years they have rescued thousands of cats.

Friends of Normie Rescue features adorable pets of all different breeds, ages and personalities. This week we’re featuring 10 adoptable cats looking to find their forever home.

Aiden

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1 year 9 months old

Sex: Male

Meet Aiden, a 2 year old male that is the ultimate sweetheart. He is the perfect mix of independent and also affectionate personality type. He loves to hang out with other fosters and together, they bird watch on the cat tree. During the day, he loves to lay on his foster mom’s desk to get some cuddles and hold her accountable. He would do great with other cats or can be solo. He also is used to being around dogs!

ADOPT AIDEN HERE!

Delcatty

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 8 years

Sex: Female

Meet Delcatty, a playful, rambunctious, dilute tortie who loves to wrestle with other cats and join in any game with people. Pick her up and she instantly melts into a puddle of purrs. She’s a sweet cuddlebug who adores taking naps with her humans and can often be found perched proudly on her favorite cat tree. Delcatty is the perfect mix of fun and affection!

ADOPT DELCATTY HERE!

Mango

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: American Shorthair

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Meet Mango, a strong survivor! His previous owner was a hoarder who abandoned him inside the apartment when he got evicted, and the apartment caught on fire... Thankfully, Mango was saved and brought to the vet. He inhaled a lot of smoke, but now has been cured and is doing much better. He has a shy personality, and it takes him time to open up considering his accident, but he loves to be pet!

ADOPT MANGO HERE!

Cupcake

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 8 months

Sex: Female

Meet Cupcake! She is spunky, snuggly, loves to climb & play tug of war- she will even growl at her toy during solo play to assert her dominance. She’s searching for her fur-ever family! Great with kids, dogs, and other kitties! Would be a great fit in a family or as an only kitty. She’s a perfect mix of independent yet cuddly, playful but chill. Fully vaccinated, spayed, and ready to meet her new parents!

ADOPT CUPCAKE HERE!

Sheldon

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 6 months

Sex: Male

Meet Sheldon, he has the most adorable wide-eyed alien face that will melt your heart the second you see him. He was found in a bush separated from the rest of his litter but this little runt is full of personality. He loves to play, explore and chase toys and will cuddle up in bed with his human at night. He would love to have a sibling in his forever home.

ADOPT SHELDON HERE!

Velvet

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 6 months

Sex: Female

Meet Velvet, he is a gentle little sweetheart with a tender soul. She’s a bit shy when she first meets you, but it doesn’t take long for her to start showing her affectionate side. Once she feels safe, she’ll quietly curl up beside you and gaze up with those big, trusting eyes. Velvet loves calm energy, soft voices, and cozy spots by the window. She’s truly one of those special kittens who just wants to love and be loved, in her own quiet, beautiful way.

ADOPT VELVET HERE!

Ninja

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Polydactyl/Hemingway

Age: 1 year 6 months

Sex: Male

Meet Ninja, he is an incredibly sweet and gentle soul. He’s a bit shy and reserved at first and may take a little while to warm up but once he does, you can tell he totally gives himself to you! He’s easy, playful and very non-demanding. He never complains nor expects much, only love, kindness and gentleness. He can become one’s, unwavering, steadfast and true companion. He is very loyal and attached to his companions/family after trust and consistency have been established.

ADOPT NINJA HERE!

Sweetie

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 5 years 1 month

Sex: Female

Meet Sweetie, a beautiful calico who truly lives up to her name.She’s one of the kindest, most loving girls you’ll ever meet. She adores human attention and wants to be by your side as much as possible. Very calm and gentle, yet she still enjoys playtime and interactive fun.One of her cutest quirks? When she scratches herself, she sticks her tongue out like she’s licking something—it’s absolutely adorable and guaranteed to make you smile! She would thrive in a home where she can soak up love, companionship, and cozy moments with her people.

ADOPT SWEETIE HERE!

Heathcliff L’Orange

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Meet Heathcliff L’Orange, the most handsome gentle giant. He was abandoned at an apartment complex and joined a small feral colony nearby. Although he was attacked by a coyote and lost his tail, street life did not dampen this dude’s spirits. He is so sweet and affectionate. He loves to play with toys, snuggle on the couch and be carried around like an actual baby. He currently has a chihuahua as a foster sister so he is used to small dogs. He would do well with a sibling in his forever home but would also make a great solo cat- especially for someone who works from home.

ADOPT HEATHCLIFF L’ORANGE HERE!

Zoey

(Friends of a Normie Rescue)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 months

Sex: Female

Meet Zoey, this little princess loves to be the center of attention. She is very vocal about when she wants something and will tell you with the cutest baby meows. She is very confident and playful and enjoys running around with the other foster cats in the house even though she is much smaller than them! She loves to play with her toys and will expect plenty of play sessions with her humans. Once she gets her energy out and has a full belly she will happily sleep and purrr on you.