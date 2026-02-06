Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s “Puppy Palace”: Reimagining the Future of Rescue

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In the heart of West Hollywood, nestled between the high-end boutiques and bustling cafes of West 3rd Street, sits a storefront that defies the traditional imagery of animal rescue. With its velvet couches, crystal chandeliers, and the soft hum of jazz, the space feels more like a breezy Parisian salon than a shelter.

This is the “Puppy Palace”—the physical manifestation of a mission Lisa Vanderpump and her family have championed since 2017. While the aesthetic is undeniably glamorous, the work happening within these walls is a tireless, boots-on-the-ground commitment to ending canine cruelty and neglect.

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

A Global Vision with a Local Heart

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation was born from a moment of international crisis when Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, were moved to action by the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. However, they soon realized that the fight for canine welfare was just as urgent in their own backyard. With thousands of dogs facing euthanasia in local shelters, they set out to totally reimagine the adoption experience, creating a space so warm and welcoming that finding a new best friend feels like a celebration rather than a somber event.

Advertisement

The impact of this vision has been staggering. Lisa recently reflected on the foundation’s growth, noting that “this year we celebrated over 3,000 dogs rescued and rehomed in the Los Angeles area alone.” This milestone serves as a testament to the foundation’s evolution from a global protest movement into a cornerstone of the California rescue community.

The Fight for the “Impossible” Cases

Beyond the grooming bows and sparkly collars lies the true heartbeat of the organization: the Emergency Medical Fund. Under the leadership of Executive Board Member Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, the foundation has leaned heavily into the cases most rescues turn away. They are often the last line of defense for “red-listed” dogs, those scheduled for euthanasia due to severe trauma, jaw reconstructions, or chronic illnesses.

Advertisement

“We have been committed to taking on serious medical cases that arrive at the shelters—the ones that most would maybe choose to just not even try with,” the team explains. This commitment comes with a heavy emotional and financial price tag. These are the dogs that require complex surgeries and months of rehabilitation. As Lisa poignantly shares, “Some of the dogs have stories that will stick with us forever.”

A Sustainable Model for Saving Lives

The Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center functions as a self-sustaining community hub where every luxury serves a greater purpose. Operations Manager Paola Pierantoni oversees a facility that is currently being optimized to increase its capacity, ensuring that even more dogs can find refuge within its walls.

From the “Groom & Glam” salon to the retail boutique, 100% of the profits are funneled directly back into the rescue efforts. This creative ecosystem allows supporters to spoil their own pets while simultaneously funding life-saving surgeries for a dog in need.

As the foundation looks toward the future, the focus remains on expansion, not just of their physical space, but of their network of support. Marketing & Events lead Brittany Kalinowski emphasizes that the mission relies heavily on the “Paw Pack” volunteers and a growing roster of foster families who provide the bridge between the shelter and a forever home.

Joining the Vanderpump Way

For those looking to adopt, the process is thorough, reflecting Lisa’s philosophy that a pet is a lifelong commitment rather than a “one-night stand.” The journey begins at 8134 West 3rd Street, where potential adopters undergo interviews and home checks to ensure the perfect match. For those who cannot adopt, the Emergency Medical Fund remains the most direct way to impact a life, providing the resources necessary to give a “hopeless” case a second chance at a happy ending.

Advertisement

Whether it is through attending World Dog Day in West Hollywood or contributing to a life-saving surgery, the invitation to join the “Vanderpump way” is open to anyone who believes that every dog deserves a life of luxury, love, and, most importantly, safety.