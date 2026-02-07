“Date Cats, Not Humans”: Best Friends Animal Society and Fresh Step Have a Simple Solution to Those Valentine’s Day Blues

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Valentine’s Day has a way of turning modern dating into a sport no one remembers signing up for. Endless swiping, awkward small talk and the pressure to feel something meaningful by February 14 can leave even the most optimistic romantics a little burned out. This year, Fresh Step has a different suggestion: skip the humans and date a cat.

The brand’s new “Date Cats, Not Humans” campaign leans into the idea that the most reliable Valentine might already be waiting at your local animal shelter. Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society and the dating app Bumble, Fresh Step is helping adoptable cats take over the dating app just in time for the holiday. Launching this past Tuesday on February 3, singles can swipe right on real cats looking for homes, with the chance to turn a match into an actual adoption.

(Courtesy Best Friends Animal Society)

The campaign comes with plenty of perks for new cat parents. Fresh Step is covering adoption fees at select Best Friends locations during Valentine’s Day weekend and offering a month of free litter to anyone who adopts a cat through the organization in February. It’s all designed to make saying yes to a feline commitment feel easier than navigating another disappointing date.

Fresh Step’s research also suggests that cat people may already have a leg up in the dating world. According to a recent survey commissioned by the brand, cat owners are more likely to open up emotionally and far more likely to score a swipe right when a cat appears in their profile photos. In other words, loving cats isn’t hurting anyone’s dating prospects.

(Instagram @bestfriendsanimalsociety)

Reality TV star and self-described cat lover Ariana Madix is lending her voice to the campaign, encouraging singles to rethink what connection can look like. Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle says the timing is especially meaningful, noting that while cat adoptions are on the rise, shelters still need a lot of help finding homes for thousands of deserving cats.

Whether it’s Roary, Victor, Frank, Bella or Lilly winning your heart with their stellar dating profile, the stars of the campaign make a convincing case. This Valentine’s Day, your next relationship might not come with rigid dinner reservations and mixed signals. Your next true love might just have cute whiskers, a soft purr, and a litter box that actually smells fresh.

Not on the apps? Head over to Best Friends to find your cat match!