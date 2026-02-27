Gimme Shelter, LA! These Four Amazing Pups Have Been at Vanderpump Dogs the Longest

At Vanderpump Dogs, adoption isn’t treated like a one-and-done moment. The Vanderpump Dog Foundation is a rescue founded in 2016 by Lisa Vanderpump. Along with rescue work in Los Angeles, they’re also known for bigger-picture efforts that push for better outcomes for dogs. But what really stands out is how they approach the dogs in their care: once a dog is in, they’re in. If an adoption doesn’t work out for any reason, Vanderpump Dogs takes that dog back and keeps caring for them until the right fit comes along.

That’s exactly why we wanted to spotlight the four dogs this week. Three of them—Olivia, Chloe, and Clara Bow—were adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, then returned, and they’re back in the mix looking for their person again. And then there’s Mama Ruby, who hasn’t had the easiest competing for the interest of perspective adopters. She’s been waiting eight months, which is unusually long for dogs at this particular rescue. Learn more about these four incredible dogs below, and find out if you’re the hero they’re looking for!

Chloe

(Courtesy Vanderpump Dogs)

Breed: Chi Terrier Mix

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Female

Chloe is a special girl and has won the hearts of staff! She arrived back in 2021, and was surrendered with not much information about her other than her birthday. She was with Vanderpump for three months before her adoption in April of 2021, then almost exactly four years later she was returned in April of 2025.

Chloe has a reactive history but once she gets to know you, she’s the most loving goofy girl. She would do best in a home with someone that understands she needs her own space and to be slowly introduced to new humans and dogs. She is an alpha female and thinks she’s the boss! She doesn’t give off the best first impression at the center — as soon as the other dogs start barking she gets a bit uncomfortable and tense so meet and greets have been a bit hard. She would do so well in a foster home to slowly introduce her to new things!

ADOPT CHLOE HERE!

Clara Bow

(Courtesy Vanderpump Dogs)

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Female

Clara Bow came to Vanderpump Dogs in May 2024 after being surrendered by her owner to a high-kill shelter. She was with Vanderpump Dogs for just a few weeks before she was adopted, then spent about a year with her adopter before being returned in June 2025.

She’s a dog who’s slow to trust and doesn’t do well with a lot of commotion. When she gets overwhelmed, she may nip, and despite her former family’s best efforts to socialize her, she did bite someone once while out, which led to her return. In a calm setting, Clara Bow is incredibly sweet—she wants cuddles and kisses and to be close to her person. She’d do best in an adults-only home with a quieter routine and minimal visitors, or with a family that’s comfortable giving her a dedicated safe space when company comes over. She does well with other dogs, especially mellow, low-key dog siblings.

ADOPT CLARA BOW HERE!

Olivia

(Courtesy Vanderpump Dogs)

Breed: German Shepherd Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Vanderpump Dogs took Olivia in back in November 2022 when she was just eight weeks old. She was adopted quickly after only a few weeks, then spent nearly three years with her family before coming back in June 2025. Her adopters were moving internationally and decided it wasn’t the right fit to bring her along.

Olivia is a total love and basically the happiest girl. She can come across as dog reactive at first, but with the right training, guidance, and slow introductions, she’s already been able to make a few dog friends. She’s also high-energy and smart, so she’ll do best with a family that’s excited to keep up with training and give her plenty of mental and physical outlets. She’s currently with a foster, and they can’t say enough about how sweet she is.

ADOPT OLIVIA HERE!

Mama Ruby

(Courtesy Vanderpump Dogs)

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Female

Mama Ruby really is a gem, and she’s already done the hard part of her story. She came to Vanderpump Dogs after the rescue got an email from a high-kill shelter last June saying Ruby and her six puppies were on “last call.” If no one pulled them that day, they were going to be euthanized. Vanderpump Dogs stepped in immediately and brought Ruby and her babies into care.

All of her puppies have been adopted into great homes, and Mama Ruby has been the one still waiting—going on eight months now, which is a long time. She’s friendly with everyone she meets, but she’s also a rough-and-tumble player, so she may do best in a home without young kids. She gets along with other dogs, but she’s definitely the bossy, alpha type who likes to run the room. And because she’s a working breed, she’ll thrive with a family that understands she needs a job—training, puzzles, structured play, anything that keeps her brain busy and helps tire her out.

ADOPT MAMA RUBY HERE!