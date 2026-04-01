Gimme Shelter, LA! This Week’s Adoptable 10, from Best Friends Animal Society

It may be April Fools but the pups we’re featuring this week are no joke in the Cute Department. This week’s spotlight turns to the dogs of Best Friends Animal Society, where a wide range of personalities are waiting to meet their match. Some are active, outdoorsy companions who would love a home that makes room for Socal Spring activities like hikes, beach days or long walks. Others are gentler souls who seem happiest staying close to their people and settling into a calmer routine.

From playful young dogs to older pups ready for a softer landing, each one brings something a little different. Luckily, in a city of millions of people, every dog has their wonderful human match somewhere waiting to find them. Below, meet 10 adoptable dogs from Best Friends in Los Angeles, all hoping their next chapter is the one where they find the right home.

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Ricardo

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

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Breed: Bulldog, American/Mix

Age: 5 years

Sex: Male

Ricardo is a handsome new arrival who’s already showing us what a confident and capable boy he is. He greets visitors from the front of his kennel and is easy to leash up and handle. Ricardo has been unbothered by the other dogs around him and transitions smoothly in and out of his space. On walks, he’s enthusiastic and strong, often zig-zagging as he takes in the world, so a harness will help set him up for success while he continues polishing his leash skills. With his easygoing handling and curious nature, Ricardo is ready for an active home that can guide him as he settles in and shows us even more of his personality.

ADOPT RICARDO HERE

Whiskey Whiskers

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

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Breed: Shepherd Mix

Age: 4 years

Sex: Male

Meet Whiskey—a sweet 3-year-old, well-mannered boy with a playful heart! He is house-trained, does wonderfully when left alone in his crate, and settles quietly without any destructive behavior. Whiskey has experience happily sharing his space with cats and even enjoyed gentle playtime with them. He loves beach adventures and splashing in the water, and he’ll occasionally greet you with a burst of excited joy when you come home. Bonus: Whiskey knows several cues in Spanish, including sit, paw, other paw, and go home!

ADOPT WHISKEY HERE

Heron

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

Breed: Cattle Dog Mix

Age: 4 years

Sex: Male

Meet Heron, a bright 3-year-old who is house-trained, crate-comfy, and happy to entertain himself with toys or a game of fetch. He’s a fast learner who already knows sit, stay, paw, and down, and he has good mealtime manners. He can be sensitive when there’s a lot going on nearby, and will do best with a patient adopter who offers space and gentle, confidence-building training. He’ll thrive in a calm home where he can settle into new routines at his own pace with structure.

ADOPT HERON HERE

Johnny Blaze

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

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Breed: Shepherd/Ridgeback, Rhodesian

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Johnny Blaze, a gentle, loving, and happy pup that absolutely adores other dogs. Johnny also loves fetch, cuddling, and ending his day curled up in bed with his people. He may be a bit reserved at first, but once he feels safe, his affectionate personality shines—expect sweet greetings, kisses, and a wagging tail. Johnny can be sensitive to loud noises and busy environments, especially large trucks, so he’ll do best with a patient adopter who can continue building his confidence. He’s house trained, does well when left alone, and enjoys his daily walks at a comfortable pace. In a loving home (and maybe even another furry friend), Johnny Blaze will blossom into a loyal, playful, and incredibly devoted friend.

ADOPT JOHNNY BLAZE HERE

Treasure

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

Breed: Shepherd Mix

Age: 1.5 years

Sex: Female

Treasure is a sweet and spirited girl with a playful heart and a love for adventure. Once she hits the trail, her silly, energetic side shines—especially near water, where she gets extra excited and would happily splash around if given the chance. Treasure enjoys hiking, running, and even chasing little butterflies along the way, making every outing feel joyful and fun. She’s affectionate with her people, soaking up pets and offering sweet kisses, and keeps a close eye on her humans to make sure everyone stays together. Treasure would be a wonderful match for an active home ready to embrace her sweetness, curiosity, and love of the outdoors and would do well in a playful pup.

ADOPT TREASURE HERE

Poehler

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

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Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix

Age: 2.5 years

Sex: Female

Poehler is a gentle, friendly companion who loves being close to her people. In her foster home, she’s shown a loyal nature, happily curling up beside you or relaxing nearby while enjoying your company. She has a playful side too, especially when it comes to squeaky toys—her frog toy is a clear favorite—and she may even hop up to join in the fun. Poehler walks nicely on leash and brings a calm, easygoing presence to her daily routines. With her affectionate personality and growing confidence, Poehler is a wonderful blend of cuddly and playful, ready to bring warmth and companionship to her future home.

ADOPT POEHLER HERE

Snooki

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

Breed: Husky, Siberian/Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Snooki is a gentle and loving pup who enjoys a relaxed lifestyle filled with cozy moments and quiet adventures. She may take a little time to warm up, but once she does, she becomes a loyal companion who loves to stay close—often resting with a paw or side touching you. Snooki enjoys outings like hikes and beach days, then happily settles in for a nap after exploring. With patience and a soft approach, Snooki’s sweet and affectionate personality truly shines.

ADOPT SNOOKI HERE

Orson

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

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Breed: Husky/Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Orson is a friendly, easygoing boy who enjoys spending time with people and soaking up affection. He was happy to accept treats and showed relaxed, social body language while out and about. He also seems to be house trained! While he can be a strong puller, Orson walks nicely overall and settles into a comfortable pace as he goes, taking in his surroundings without much concern for people or other dogs nearby. He’s easy to handle and transitions smoothly back into his space after outings. Currently healing from a fracture, Orson is looking for a calm, supportive home where he can relax and continue feeling his best while enjoying plenty of companionship.

ADOPT ORSON HERE

Harold

(Best Friends)

Breed: Maltese/Mix

Age: 5 years

Sex: Female

Harold just arrived at Best Friends. As he’s brand new, his caregivers are working hard to write his biography! He is 12 years old, microchipped, neutered, and has received his first set of vaccines. Head on over to Best Friends to meet this wonderful senior pup!

ADOPT HAROLD HERE

Beethoven

(Lori Fusaro / Best Friends)

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Breed: Retriever, Labrador/Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Male

Beethoven is a thoughtful boy that blossoms with a little patience and quickly becomes a loving and affectionate companion. He thrives on routine and enrichment, especially snuffle mats, tasty treats, and a good variety of chew bones—he’s very food-motivated and loves using his brain! Once settled, he enjoys being close to his people, relaxes well at home, and does great when left alone for a few hours. He’s generally easy to handle on leash, rides calmly in the car with a tasty Kong, and even adorably wiggles his paws while dreaming. He’d be a fantastic match for a home with a confident, playful dog who can help show him how fun the world can be.

ADOPT BEETHOVEN HERE