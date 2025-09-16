15 Spay-Neuter Myths, Debunked by a Veterinarian

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Myths about spaying or neutering are everywhere. You’ve probably heard a few. That a neuter surgery will make your male dog less protective, or that fixing a female dog or female cat is a one-way ticket to weight gain. These claims about neutering and spaying get passed from friend to friend and post to post until they start to sound like facts. In reality they blur the critical issues of pet overpopulation and what these procedures actually do for a pet’s health.

Stories like these stick around because they tap into very real worries that pet owners have about cost, safety and even their pet’s identity. The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that about 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters each year. It’s a staggering number that reminds us why this conversation is so important.

The truth is that this common surgical procedure, available at any veterinary clinic, is about more than just population control. It’s a key part of responsible pet care with major health benefits. In the sections below I’m going to tackle these common myths head-on, separating fiction from evidence so you can make a clear and confident plan for your pet and for all the other animals that share our homes and neighborhoods.

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your mailbox. Sign Up

Myth #1: Spaying or neutering will change my pet’s personality.

Fact: A dog or cat’s personality is shaped more by genetics and environment than by sex hormones. The only changes you’ll see will be behavioral benefits: less aggression, anxiety, and distraction. Your pet will focus more on you instead of trying to find a mate. Pets are also less likely to wander, fight, howl, spray, or mount. Spayed or neutered pets become more loving and protective companions because they’re no longer preoccupied with breeding or undesirable behaviors like fighting or escaping.

Myth #2: My pet will get fat and lazy if spayed or neutered.

Fact: Medical evidence shows this isn’t true. Many spayed or neutered dogs excel in hunting, agility, service work, and search and rescue. Weight gain comes from too many calories and too little exercise, not from surgery. In fact, most spayed or neutered pets need fewer calories to maintain a healthy weight, which can save money on pet food. As pets reach adulthood, their activity levels naturally decrease, and they need fewer calories. If you don’t adjust your pet’s diet, they may gain weight after spaying or neutering—but not because of the procedure itself.

Myth #3: Neutered or spayed dogs are not good family guardians.

Fact: Spaying or neutering does not diminish a dog’s natural protective instincts. In fact, neutered pets are often more reliable and easier to train because their hormones are stabilized. Good guard dogs are made through training, not hormones. A neutered dog is more likely to protect your home because he won’t be distracted by a nearby female’s heat cycle.

Advertisement

Myth #4: Spaying or neutering is too expensive.

Fact: The cost varies depending on the pet’s sex, size, age, and the veterinarian. Many low-cost clinics, small animal practices and mobile facilities offer the procedure at reduced rates or even for free. Regardless of the price, it’s a one-time cost that’s minor compared to the potential expenses of fights, injuries, or unwanted litters—not to mention the health benefits.

(Leonid Iastremskyi/Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com)

Myth #5: The surgery is very painful, and my pet might die.

Fact: Spaying and neutering are the most performed surgeries in veterinary medicine. With modern general anesthesia and pain management, they’re considered safe. Most dogs and cats are back to normal within 24 to 48 hours. While there’s always some risk with any surgery, the risks of not spaying or neutering are much greater.

Advertisement

Myth #6: Neutering will make my male dog feel emasculated.

Fact: Pets have no concept of sexual identity or ego. Neutering does not cause emotional distress or an identity crisis for your pet.

Myth #7: My kids need to see the miracle of birth.

Fact: Most animals give birth alone in the middle of the night. Kids can watch a video of the birthing process instead of putting the family pet through pregnancy. The real lesson is the miracle of life, which you teach by preventing the birth of unwanted animals and saving lives.

Myth #8: My pet is special, and I want her to have puppies.

Fact: Even if your pet is special, her puppies or kittens may not inherit her best traits—and remember, the father’s genes matter too. An entire litter could end up with the parents’ worst characteristics.

Myth #9: I can find homes for all the puppies or kittens.

Fact: Finding homes for one litter means fewer homes for the millions of animals already in shelters. Plus, each of your pet’s offspring could have litters of their own, worsening the pet overpopulation problem—one litter at a time.

Myth #10: It’s better to let my female pet have one litter first.

Fact: Medical evidence shows the opposite. Spaying before the first heat cycle significantly reduces the risk of reproductive cancers. Even one litter increases the risk of breast, uterine, and ovarian cancer.

Myth #11: Preventing pets from breeding is unnatural.

Fact: Humans have already interfered with nature by domesticating animals. Domestic pets breed more frequently and have larger litters than their wild ancestors, but they can’t survive on their own. Every year, millions of unwanted cats and dogs are euthanized.

Advertisement

Myth #12: My pet is a purebred and should be bred.

Fact: Purebreds account for at least one in four animals brought to shelters. There are already too many pets and not enough homes for them.

(mettus - stock.adobe.com)

Myth #13: Siblings or parents and offspring won’t mate with each other so I don’t need to worry.

Fact: Dogs and cats will readily mate with close relatives, including parents, siblings, aunts, and uncles.

Myth #14: My pet wouldn’t want to live without sex.

Fact: Owners often project human feelings onto their pets. Animals don’t think about sexual identity or experience emotional distress from not breeding. Cats and dogs breed only to ensure the survival of their species. Males do not understand fatherhood and usually don’t recognize their own offspring.

Myth #15: My pet must be six months old to be spayed or neutered.

Fact: The tradition of waiting until six months was based on older, less safe anesthetics. Today, safe pediatric anesthesia is available. Early neutering and early spaying provides important health benefits. There’s no medical reason to wait until the previously traditional age.