A Vet’s Guide to Navigating Winter Holiday Hazards for Pets

The winter holidays bring a kind of joyful chaos that we humans love, but that pets do not always understand. The lights, the noise, the sudden appearance of boistrous and unfamiliar guests in the living room, the trays of food left at nose level. It is a fun season for us, but for pets it can turn risky fast. Some of the most common vet emergencies in December come from the holiday traditions and activities that we human revelers take as a given. That’s why, when prepping and decorating for seasonal festivities this year, it will help to look at your home through your pet’s eyes for a moment.

To keep things safe and calm as the holiday season goes into full swing, we reached out to Dr. Veronica Villanueva, DVM, Medical Director at VEG Anaheim Hills, who certainly sees the full spectrum of holiday-related emergencies each year. Her guidance is straightforward and easy to implement, ensuring your pet can have the happiest holiday by your side.

Holiday Plants Can Be More Harmful Than They Look

Dr. Villanueva sees a surprising number of plant-related emergencies each December. “Poinsettias and lilies are beautiful, but they can cause irritation and even kidney failure, especially in cats,” she explains.

Holly and mistletoe bring their own problems. According to Dr. Villanueva, pets who nibble on these festive plants may end up vomiting or dealing with diarrhea. And even your Christmas tree is not completely without potential danger for your pet. If it tips it could injure a curious pet. If the water sits uncovered it can harbor harmful bacteria.

If you love greenery, try swapping risky plants for safer alternatives like rosemary trees, ferns or high-quality artificial arrangements. And if you keep real evergreens, vacuum up fallen needles frequently and keep the tree’s water covered with a plastic lid or an elevated tree skirt. It only takes seconds and it removes a frequent source of trouble.

Decorations That Look Fun… Until They Aren’t

The shiny stuff is irresistible. Cats swat at it. Dogs eat it. And then Dr. Villanueva ends up treating intestinal blockages. “Tinsel and small ornaments are some of the biggest hazards because pets love to play with them and often swallow them,” she says.

Lights bring a different kind of risk. Electrical cords get chewed. Glass ornaments get batted off branches and shatter on the floor to be stepped on by paws and feet alike. Open flames from candles or menorahs add fire danger and burn risks. All it takes is one swipe or clumsy wag of the tail.

Approach it like toddler-proofing. Keep anything breakable or string-like out of reach. Use plastic ornament hooks instead of wire. Tape cords to the wall or use cord covers. And consider switching to flameless candles so you can stop worrying about little noses or whiskers getting too close.

The Food Table Might Be the Biggest Danger Zone

The holidays are packed with foods that pets cannot safely eat. “Chocolate is the one we see most often, and even small amounts can cause seizures or heart issues in dogs,” Dr. Villanueva notes.

The list of other risky foods is long:

Grapes and raisins can trigger kidney failure.

Alcoholic beverages and unbaked dough can cause toxicity.

Onions, garlic, and macadamia nuts can be harmful.

Bones can splinter and block the intestines.

Fatty scraps can lead to pancreatitis.

Xylitol in sugar-free baked goods can cause dangerous drops in blood sugar and even liver failure.

The biggest issue? Well-meaning guests sneaking your pet “just a little bite.” A simple solution is to set firm house rules: no feeding the pets, ever. But give your guests something your pet can say yes to. Create a small bowl of pet-safe treats so they can offer something without endangering your pet. As far as real food goes, dogs often enjoy carrots, green beans, or plain cooked turkey. Cats may like plain chicken or commercial treats.

Give Pets a Quiet Space to Retreat

Holidays get loud. People come and go. Doorbells ring nonstop. For many pets it is overwhelming. “Set aside a calm area where they can escape the noise,” Dr. Villanueva recommends.

You can create this with a single corner that contains the following:



A comfortable bed

A blanket that smells like home

A water bowl

A few long-lasting chews or toys

Soft background music or white noise

If your pet tends to get anxious, start prepping their space a few days before your event. Cats especially benefit from having vertical perches or covered hideaways where they can observe without being touched. Dogs often settle better when given enrichment activities, like puzzle feeders, lick mats or treat-stuffed toys.

Watch the Doors and Gates

Speaking of slipping out the door, Dr. Villanueva stresses one simple rule: keep all exits secured. “Pets can dart out quickly when guests arrive or leave, so make sure gates and doors stay closed,” she says.

You can add an extra layer of protection by placing a baby gate near the front door, using a leash when greeting guests or asking visitors to come in a different way. If your doorbell sets your pet off, disconnect it temporarily and ask people to text when they arrive.

Give Pets Something Better To Do

One of the easiest ways to keep pets out of trouble is to give them engaging alternatives. Mental stimulation reduces anxiety and helps prevent impulsive behaviors, especially in high-energy dogs or curious cats.

For dogs, try:



Snuffle mats

Puzzle feeders

Chewing sessions before guests arrive

Short training bursts throughout the day

For cats, try:



Window perches or bird videos

Crinkle tunnels and boxes

Wand toys before the party

Automatic toys that move unpredictably

A mentally satisfied pet is far less interested in tinsel, chocolate or guests’ unattended plates.

Make the Season Joyful, Not Stressful

Holiday pet safety does not mean canceling all of the fun that makes this time of year so special. It just means making small adjustments to keep your pets healthy and comfortable. Anchor the tree. Keep the chocolate out of reach. Reinforce boundaries around food and doors. And be patient with your animals if they act differently this time of year. They feel the shift in energy—the joy and the stress—just like we do.

At the end of the day, a little preparation now saves a lot of stress and veterinarian expense later. And by putting in some effort at safety, you and your family get the gift matters most: a season full of warmth, celebration and pets who make it through December safe and sound.