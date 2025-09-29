Bringing Home Baby: How to Introduce Dogs and Cats to Your Newborn

The miracle of childbirth will change your life forever and it will also transform the lives of your beloved pets. If your dog or cat has been the “only child” in the household, introducing a new baby can turn their world upside down. What once was a calm and pampered existence can suddenly become stressful and confusing for your furry friend.

As a new parent, you’ll experience boundless joy and cherished moments but also challenges. Preparing your pets for this life-changing event is essential. Lack of preparation is one of the main reasons dogs and cats end up in shelters for adoption when a baby arrives. With a little bit of planning and effort, you can help your pets not only adjust but thrive, creating a loving bond that will last a lifetime. Here’s how to make it a positive experience for everyone.

PREPARATION IS KEY

Start early:

Begin adjusting your routine and lifestyle well in advance. Gradually increase small changes so your dog learns what to expect.

Familiarize them with baby sounds:

Play recordings of baby cries, coos and other noises so your dog becomes accustomed to these new sounds before the real baby comes.

Socialize your pets:

Arrange playdates with other dogs or friends who have other children. Exposure helps many dogs stay calm when they meet a young child.

Spay and neuter:

Make sure your pets are spayed or neutered. This can reduce aggression and help if your dog has ever shown aggression.

Health check:

Take your pets to the veterinarian for a thorough check-up before the baby is brought home.

Practice walks with a stroller:

Get your dog used to walking alongside a stroller on a leash before the baby’s arrival. This prevents dog’s stress when you are walking with the baby.

New handling routines:

Gently touch their ears, tails and paws to prepare for a toddler’s grabby hands. Reward with a treat so your pet associates it with good things.

Doll training:

Wrap a doll in blankets and carry it around the house, using one that makes baby sounds if possible. This teaches your pet to stay calm while you hold something small.

Adjust the schedule:

Establish your new daily routine for walks, feeding and crate time before your baby comes home.

BRINGING THE BABY HOME

First greeting:

Have someone other than the mother carry the baby inside while dog parents greet the pet as usual. This keeps dog’s stress low.

Introduce the baby’s scent:

Let your dog sniff a blanket or baby’s clothes before any direct contact. Smelling the baby’s scent first helps the dog accustomed to the change.

Keep it low-key:

Stay calm and quiet. Avoid excitement that could make a dog react aggressively.

Exercise first:

Give your dog plenty of exercise before the introduction.

Leash for safety:

Keep the dog on a leash in the same room for the first meeting.

Never leave them alone:

Supervise every interaction. Even most dogs who are gentle with children should not be left alone with a newborn and dog combination.

Balance attention:

Give your dog lots of affection and quality time so they do not feel jealous. A new toy or chew can help redirect energy.

Block the nursery:

Use a baby gate or close the door to keep baby’s room safe and off limits when no adult is present.

THE POWER OF BONDING

This is your chance to help your dog and baby build a friendship. Over time the dog learns the rules and becomes a protector. A safe zone like a dog bed or crate helps give your pet space when things get loud or when baby’s toys are scattered around the room.

With preparation and patience, you can create a calm and loving home for your baby and pet. If you are worried about dog’s behavior, consult a board certified veterinary behaviorist. They can guide you through this adjustment period and keep everyone safe.