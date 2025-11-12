From Smart Collars to AI Translators: The New Wave of Pet Technology

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A few days ago, I went for a run in the my neighborhood and was amazed to see that so many dogs being walked were wearing smart collars. Out of curiosity I decided to do a bit of social media research, and quite suddenly my feed was filled with ads for all sorts of gadgets geared towards pets, many of them incorporating forms of AI technology.

In the last few years, there seems to have been an explosion in the pet technology industry. “The future of veterinary care is incredibly exciting, with a clear shift toward smarter, data-driven tools,” mentions Dr. Ezra Ameis, ER veterinarian and owner of Paw Priority. “Devices like smart feeders and litter boxes give owners real-time insight into their pets’ health and habits, while AI-based platforms are helping veterinarians analyze behavior patterns and even detect early signs of illness.”

If you’re looking to learn about the latest in pet technology to better understand your pets or are just curious (like me!), you’re in the right place. Here are some of the latest innovations in pet technology, including everything from smart feeders, remote monitoring cameras, and AI-powered tools.

Smart, AI-backed Collars and Wearables

These are everywhere, and for good reason. Smart collars and wearables are the most advanced pet technology devices. They utilize machine learning to monitor your pets’ activity, sleep, and small behavior changes that could signal health issues.

The Fi Smart Dog Collar

Fi smart collar on a brown chocolate lab (Photo by Dave Salafia / Courtesy Fi)

The Fi Smart Dog Collar (Series 3+) is well-loved for its GPS tracking, long battery life, and AI-backed behavior monitoring. This collar monitors your pet’s daily behaviors such as scratching, barking, eating, and sleeping. The Fi Smart Dog Collar is great if you’re looking for a general behavior monitoring collar.

PetPace Smart Collar

Additionally, the PetPace (V3.0) is a chic smart collar that tracks vital signs like temperature, pulse, respiration, and stress level. It also features medically-activated AI for pain detection and 24/7 telehealth access. This wearable is super helpful if your pet is injured or has a serious illness or if it’s being treated for separation anxiety.

Tractive GPS Tracker

(Courtesy Tractive)

The Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs focuses on real-time GPS tracking as well as virtual fences. It also includes activity, sleep, and overall wellness monitoring. The device connects through a mobile app that lets owners see their dog’s location, daily movement, and rest patterns in real time. It’s lightweight, waterproof, and designed to attach securely to most collars, making it practical for everyday use and outdoor adventures alike.

Invoxia Minitailz GPS Tracker

The Invoxia Minitailz GPS Tracker monitors location and uses AI to track a pet’s vital signs and activity. These GPS trackers are especially helpful for pets that are undergoing desensitization and counter-conditioning therapies.

Home Monitoring and Health Tracking

If you’re concerned about your pet’s health, then these monitoring devices are right for you. These tools track your pets’ activities at home and are super helpful for detecting health problems early.

Purina Petivity Smart Litterbox Monitor System

(Courtesy Petivity)

For instance, the Purina Petivity Smart Litterbox Monitor System is a sensor placed under your cat’s litter box. It uses AI to monitor weight, urination, and bowel movements to detect early warnings of health issues such as UTIs or kidney disease.

Surefeed Microchip Pet Feeder

The SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder is not AI-powered, but is a smart device that only opens for a pet with a registered microchip or RFID tag, perfect for managing special diets or multi-pet households. It helps prevent food stealing between pets and keeps portions fresh with its sealed lid design. The feeder runs on batteries and can store microchip data for multiple pets, making it both convenient and customizable for any household.

Petcube

(Courtesy Petcube)

Petcube is a series of smart cameras that provides remote monitoring, two-way audio and video. It uses AI to send alerts for specific events such as barking or meowing. Owners can interact with their pets directly through the app, offering voice reassurance or playtime using built-in laser or treat-dispensing features depending on the model. The cameras also record HD video with night vision, ensuring clear visibility and connection even when away from home.

Smart Feeders and Dispensers

Smart feeders and dispensers provide remote access to your pets’ feeders and dispensers through integrated cameras. These devices are great for people who spend a lot of time out of their homes. If you know you’re going to have long days in the office or at school, these devices are perfect for you.

Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder

The Petlibro Granary Smart Camera Feeder includes app control and a camera for monitoring pets during their mealtime. Owners can schedule feedings, adjust portions, and watch live video through the connected app. The feeder also records voice messages, allowing pets to hear a familiar voice at every meal for added comfort and routine.Select 65 more words to run Humanizer.

PetSafe Smart Feed

(Courtesy Chewy)

The PetSafe Smart Feed is also a feeder controlled through a smartphone app great for scheduling meals and portion control. It allows owners to dispense meals manually or automatically, even when away from home, and sends real-time alerts when food is running low or a meal is delivered. The feeder’s stainless-steel bowl and removable parts make it easy to clean while maintaining a sleek, durable design.

AI Pet Translators and Communication Apps

We spend so much time trying to figure out our pets, wouldn’t it be amazing to be able to understand what your pet’s saying? Pet communication apps are using AI to translate pet vocalizations and link them to specific intents or emotions.

MeowTalk is a wildly popular, AI-powered app particularly for cats, aiming to interpret their meows into one of several general “intents” or states of mind. Barkly AI Dog Translator is an app that uses AI to analyze dog barks and other vocalizations, simulating a real-time translation for entertainment and insight.

It’s important to note that pet translator apps are not backed by official animal language research—but it sure is a lot of fun to try and translate what your furry friend is trying to tell you!

Air-Dried Dog Nutrition: Pure Protein

(Courtesy Full Moon Pets)

There has been innovation in pet food as well. Pure Protein is a first-of-its-kind, air-dried meal that provides a convenient and nutritious alternative to raw diets and a significant upgrade from traditional kibble. The innovation lies in the air-drying process, which gently removes moisture while preserving the natural vitamins, minerals, and amino acids crucial for a dog’s health. The result is a tender, jerky-like texture that dogs can easily digest.

“Pure Protein was created in response to the growing demand from modern pet parents looking for whole, minimally processed nutrition that’s easier to store and serve than frozen, fresh, or raw alternatives,” says Ryan Perdue, founder of Full Moon Pet.

Pet Tech Revolution: A Word of Caution From A Vet

Undoubtedly, these pet tech devices and innovations are extremely helpful. However, vets are still a bit concerned about the practicality of the devices because of the potential health risks.

“Some of the current innovations feel more ‘gee-whiz’ than truly groundbreaking. Wearable tech holds real promise for health tracking, but lithium-ion batteries pose a serious hazard if chewed or swallowed, a very real concern in veterinary medicine,” concludes Paw Priority’s Dr. Ameis. “Until that risk is fully addressed, I’m hesitant to recommend most wearable devices, as the potential dangers still outweigh their benefits.”

Ultimately, it’s up to every pet owner to weigh the promise of new pet technology against its limitations and choose what meaningfully supports their animal’s health day to day. Even the cleverest tools work best when paired with attentive, real-world care. For now, tech should complement responsible pet ownership, not replace it.