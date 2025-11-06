Pandemic Pets Are Struggling to Be Alone. Here’s How Vets Are Helping with Separation Anxiety.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Like many others, my sister got a puppy during the Covid-19 pandemic as she finally had the time necessary to care for a young dog. During this work from home era, her puppy was her constant companion. It’s the only life he ever knew. But now she’s back to work in the office full time and her puppy is struggling being alone. It turns out, this is a very common issue pet owners are facing.

Pets that were adopted during the pandemic became used to having 24/7 human companionship. Now, in the post-pandemic era, these “Pandemic Pups” are suffering from separation anxiety and are sometimes even experiencing a disorienting shock as their humans return back to the office or school. This panic is manifesting as extremely destructive behavior, house soiling, excessive barking and howling, and even attempts to escape.

If you have a pet who is dealing with separation anxiety you’re not alone. We reached out to a leading Los Angeles-based veterinarian to uncover the latest training techniques, tools, and behavioral therapies vets and trainers are using to help pets adjust to being alone. Here’s his best advice.

Desensitization and Counter-Conditioning: Core Therapies for Separation Anxiety

“Many pets adopted during lockdown never learned to be alone, and the return to busy post-COVID schedules has left them struggling with anxiety and destructive behaviors,” mentions Dr. Ezra Ameis, ER veterinarian and owner of Paw Priority. “The best results come from blending desensitization and counter-conditioning (DS/CC) training with appropriate anxiety medication.”

Pandemic era dogs and cats didn’t develop the coping mechanisms needed for being alone. The best way to address their separation anxiety is to help them learn these mechanisms. Think of them like babies that have to be taught to sleep alone.

According to the experts, the best treatment for separation anxiety is a systematic desensitization and counter-conditioning (DCC), conducted with the help of a Certified Separation Anxiety Trainer (CSAT) or a Veterinary Behaviorist. The aim of this therapy is to change the pet’s emotional response and behavior when it’s left alone.

This desensitizing training involves slowly exposing the pet to very short periods of absence. To start, it’s mere seconds, which are just below the threshold where the pet would panic. “In this case, desensitization means gradually increasing the time you’re away while keeping each step below the pet’s fear threshold, slowly retraining their response,” adds Dr. Ameis. Thereafter, the training would proceed by slowly increasing the time.

In addition, counter-conditioning is used wherein the pet is given a high-value, long-lasting enrichment item like a frozen Kong or puzzle feeder right before their human leaves. This toy is taken away immediately when the human returns home. This conditions the pet to associate their human’s departure with a special and rewarding activity or item so that they don’t panic or have anxiety.

Vets and pet trainers use a range of technology tools and devices to support their desensitization and counter-conditioning training.

For instance, they use pet cameras and video monitoring to record the pet while alone. This helps them figure out the anxiety point and make sure that the training stays below it.

They also utilize interactive cameras to give treats to reward the pet for staying calm and relaxed. Lastly, experts also incorporate AI-powered smart collars to track subtle physical and physiological shifts to detect stress levels before they become worse.

“Tech tools like treat-dispensing cameras and interactive toys can help bridge the gap, but consistency and patience remain the heart of treatment,” states Dr. Ameis.

While these behavioral therapies and technology tools are very handy, experts advise being consistent and patient with the training to see results. The speed at which the pet is desensitized and counter-conditioned will depend on various factors, but it generally takes time to see improvement.

When to Consider Anxiety Medication for Pets

Sometimes, behavioral therapies and technology tools are not enough to treat moderate to severe cases. In these situations, when the pet is too nervous to learn, vets suggest using mild medication.

According to the specialists, FDA-approved SSRIs such as Fluoxetine, and tricyclic antidepressants like Clomipramine, or Clomicalm are most commonly prescribed. Medications such as Trazodone or Clonidine are also prescribed for short-term, “event-based” use, given an hour or two before a known departure to help avoid a full-blown panic attack. Furthermore, calming supplements containing ingredients such as L-theanine or hydrolyzed milk protein (Zylkene) are recommended for milder cases or as a complement to other expert approaches.

“For dogs, we often incorporate safe and well-tolerated human anxiety medications like Trazodone or Fluoxetine, and I’m also a big fan of Zylkene, which is a natural supplement available without prescription that can meaningfully reduce stress with few downsides,” remarks Dr. Ameis.

Exercise, Routine and Consistency Are Key

Vets suggest that the pets undertake daily physical exercise. Making them tired from physical activity minimizes the energy available for anxious and destructive behavior when they are alone. “Regular exercise is fundamental too: a tired pet is far less likely to be anxious,” concludes Dr. Ameis. Vets and trainers seem to agree that the best approach to solving separation anxiety is one that combines science-based training and medication with patience and consistency.

When to Seek Professional Help

Every pet is different and their anxiety will be unique to their sitation. The recommendations above are intended to give you a solid foundation of information as you look to help your pet overcome separation anxiety. If you have any additional questions or concerns regarding these expert-approved approaches or would like to try them with your pet, always consult a vet first for personalized training and expert advice.